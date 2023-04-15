UAE
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
5 room house
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
441 m²
€ 2,160,000
Beautiful corner villa of 441 m2 on a plot of more than 800 m2, located in one of the best u…
5 room house
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
450 m²
€ 2,200,000
Fantastic adjoining villa of 450 m ², located in the most exclusive area of El Ensignar de L…
5 room house
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
440 m²
€ 2,480,000
An individual villa of 440 m2, located in the exclusive area of La Moraleha, just on 2 floor…
1 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
65 m²
€ 235,000
A whole new complex just a few steps from from La Moraleja Metro Station. Spacious open-pla…
3 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
120 m²
€ 530,000
The property is located in a gated complex overlooking Sanchinarro and Valdebebas Park. The …
3 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
128 m²
€ 500,000
Beautiful apartment located in a closed complex in Sanchinarro. The house has 3 bedrooms, 2 …
3 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
100 m²
€ 585,000
Lovely apartment in Sancinarro, 100 m ², on the third floor with large windows that give the…
3 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
147 m²
€ 525,000
Very bright apartment located in Las Tablas. It consists of three bedrooms, all equipped wit…
3 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
110 m²
€ 539,000
Spacious apartment with 3 bedrooms and an area of 110 m ², built in the center of Las Tablas…
2 room apartment
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
90 m²
€ 209,000
1 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
37 m²
€ 315,000
2 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
45 m²
€ 360,000
2 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
75 m²
€ 590,000
1 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
50 m²
€ 380,000
2 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
139 m²
€ 660,000
3 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
87 m²
€ 570,000
2 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
84 m²
€ 525,000
3 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
80 m²
€ 520,000
3 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
130 m²
€ 549,000
Apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
143 m²
€ 1,500,000
4 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
379 m²
€ 5,000,000
4 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
618 m²
€ 7,525,000
3 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
130 m²
€ 665,000
2 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
129 m²
€ 520,000
3 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
131 m²
€ 566,000
2 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
115 m²
€ 595,000
4 room house
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
216 m²
€ 520,000
6 room house
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
285 m²
€ 635,000
5 room house
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
333 m²
€ 629,000
4 room house
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
162 m²
€ 589,000
