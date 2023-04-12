UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Apartments for sale
Pool Apartments for sale in Spain
507 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Spain, Spain
75 m²
€ 338,000
3 room apartment
Spain, Spain
316 m²
€ 795,000
You can start a new life surrounded by the sea and nature, in apartments with one, two, thre…
3 room apartment
Spain, Spain
267 m²
€ 725,000
You can start a new life surrounded by the sea and nature, in apartments with one, two, thre…
3 room apartment
Spain, Spain
108 m²
€ 395,000
You can start a new life surrounded by the sea and nature, in apartments with one, two, thre…
4 room apartment
Spain, Spain
334 m²
€ 880,000
You can start a new life surrounded by the sea and nature, in apartments with one, two, thre…
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
77 m²
€ 269,000
Apartments with sea views in Gran Alacant, Alicante, Arenales del Sol Iconic is a new reside…
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
269 m²
€ 583,000
A residential 21-storey complex with apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms and beautiful views…
3 room apartment
Spain, Spain
108 m²
€ 439,000
A modern design project located in a unique location in the area, in which the emphasis is o…
3 room apartment
Spain, Spain
108 m²
€ 439,000
A modern design project located in a unique location in the area, in which the emphasis is o…
1 room apartment
Spain, Spain
66 m²
€ 325,000
Houses with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, with large terraces in two 18-story towers with sea views a…
4 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
99 m²
€ 1,100,000
The new building is located on a plot of 30,000 m2, on the Costa Blanca, in Playa del Albir …
3 room apartment
Spain, Spain
133 m²
€ 608,000
Located at one of the highest points in Las Colinas Golf & amp; Country Club The block o…
3 room apartment
Spain, Spain
133 m²
€ 608,000
Located at one of the highest points in Las Colinas Golf & amp; Country Club The block o…
3 room apartment
Spain, Spain
164 m²
€ 349,900
Apartments in a new residential complex in Pilar de la Oradada. The complex has a communal p…
3 room apartment
Spain, Spain
92 m²
€ 329,000
The new complex is just 100 meters from the sea in Punta Prima. Apartments with large terrac…
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
80 m²
€ 305,900
The building is just a 15-minute walk from Poniente Beach, ten minutes from shopping centers…
3 room apartment
Spain, Spain
155 m²
€ 395,000
FOR SALE FASURE!Apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms in a new residential complex with large ope…
3 room apartment
Spain, Spain
92 m²
€ 329,000
The new complex is just 100 meters from the sea in Punta Prima. Apartments with large terrac…
2 room apartment
Spain, Spain
192 m²
€ 434,000
The residential complex is located in Benitachel, between Javea and Moraira. In the immediat…
3 room apartment
Spain, Spain
170 m²
€ 329,000
6-storey residential building on the first line of the beach. Modern construction using high…
2 room apartment
Spain, Spain
78 m²
€ 495,000
The complex consists of apartments, duplexes and townhouses. It is located on the first line…
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
133 m²
€ 579,000
Magnificent apartment on the first coastline. Exclusive apartment on the first line of La Fo…
3 room apartment
Spain, Spain
98 m²
€ 439,000
Unique real estate with 3 or 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in an exclusive new complex, next to…
3 room apartment
Spain, Spain
110 m²
€ 1,512,000
A modern and exclusive residential complex is located on the first sea line in Benidorm. The…
3 room apartment
Spain, Spain
114 m²
€ 603,000
Feel yourself on the first line of the sea in this new residential complex, located just 80 …
2 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath
111 m²
€ 500,000
This beautiful apartment is located in the urbanization Las Colinas de Marbella, in the muni…
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 Number of rooms
69 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 320,000
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 Number of rooms
125 m²
€ 424,750
Apartment on the lower floor for sale in Los Altos de los Monteros, Marbella East, with 2 be…
3 room apartment
Spain, Spain
99 m²
€ 421,000
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath
58 m²
€ 245,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this lovely one bedroom apartment in Los Cristianos, Parque…
