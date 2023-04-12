UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Apartments for sale
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Spain
1 475 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
€ 171,000
Penthouse in the Torrevieja Acequion area. 90 sq. m., terrace 10 sq. m. From the beach 10 …
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
€ 118,000
Apartment with sea view. Calle Bencantil, 1-4o-D-la Mata. 2 bedrooms. 1 bathroom. Area 7…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
79 m²
3 Floor
€ 399,000
For sale apartment on the first line with panoramic sea views. Residence: Panorama Mar". 3…
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
69 m²
3/24 Floor
€ 235,000
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
77 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 98,000
Introducing the three-bedroom apartment next to the beautiful park in Torrevieja. Apartment …
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
431 m²
30/30 Floor
€ 1,690,000
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
175 m²
29/30 Floor
€ 1,049,000
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
199 m²
26/30 Floor
€ 1,159,000
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
101 m²
6/30 Floor
€ 545,000
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
9/30 Floor
€ 603,000
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
7/30 Floor
€ 402,000
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
84 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 297,000
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
72 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 242,000
3 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
92 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 389,000
2 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
64 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 289,000
The new modern apartment is located in a closed complex, in the area of Punta Prima.Apartmen…
2 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
63 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 264,000
2 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
63 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 255,000
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
93 m²
€ 229,000
Apartments 50m from the sea in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive apartment blo…
3 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
97 m²
€ 269,000
Apartments 50m from the sea in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive apartment blo…
3 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
99 m²
€ 469,000
Apartments 50m from the sea in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive apartment blo…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 180,000
Gurdamar Del Segkra. Philippine street, penthouse. The apartment is in good condition with…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
7 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale apartment of 50 square meters. m. in the area of Palangre. 7th floor. 2 bedrooms.…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 228,000
Apartment with breathtaking sea views and a communal pool. Area 70 square meters. m., with …
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
€ 171,000
Penthouse in the Torrevieja Acequion area. 90 sq. m., terrace 10 sq. m. From the beach 10 …
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
73 m²
€ 250,000
Apartments for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca The residential is made up of 9 blocks of 9 a…
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
73 m²
€ 295,000
Apartments for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca The residential is made up of 9 blocks of 9 a…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
2 Floor
€ 88,000
Calle Fuensanta, 54, 2o. Construction of the building 2010, windows to the east. Area 64.9…
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
94 m²
€ 89,500
Spacious apartment with 3 bedrooms, a bathroom and a toilet near Asekion Beach. Apartment i…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
€ 118,000
Apartment with sea view. Calle Bencantil, 1-4o-D-la Mata. 2 bedrooms. 1 bathroom. Area 7…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
79 m²
3 Floor
€ 399,000
Cost 399,000 €. For sale apartment on the first line with panoramic sea views. Res…
Regions with properties for sale
in la Marina Alta
in Andalusia
in Catalonia
in Orihuela
in Benidorm
in l Alacanti
in Calp
in l Alfas del Pi
in Murcia
in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
in Pilar de la Horadada
in Canary Islands
in Alicante
in Altea
in Rojales
in Marbella
in San Miguel de Salinas
in el Baix Vinalopo
in Guardamar del Segura
in Xabia Javea
Properties features in Spain
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
