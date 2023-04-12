Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Spain

penthouses
716
condos
28
studios
53
1 BHK
555
2 BHK
4188
3 BHK
7491
4 BHK
2863
96 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath 53 m²
€ 149,000
Dream Homes Tenerife presents this beautiful fully furnished apartment in Puerto de Santiago…
2 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 320,000
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 103 m²
€ 750,000
For sale this completely refurbished luxury penthouse, with Scandinavian interior design, lo…
3 room apartmentin Alzira, Spain
3 room apartment
Alzira, Spain
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 68,000
Apartment for sale in Spain, in. Corbera at 40 min. drive from Valencia. At 15 minutes. rid…
Condo 3 bedroomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 112 m² 2 Floor
€ 249,000
In a privileged location and surrounded by carefully maintained gardens, we present you this…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 151 m²
€ 719,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 151 m²
€ 739,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
2 room apartmentin Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 Number of rooms 125 m²
€ 424,750
Apartment on the lower floor for sale in Los Altos de los Monteros, Marbella East, with 2 be…
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 58 m²
€ 245,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this lovely one bedroom apartment in Los Cristianos, Parque…
3 room apartment with golf viewin Mijas, Spain
3 room apartment with golf view
Mijas, Spain
2 bath 105 m²
€ 499,000
Fantastic apartment for sale in a gated complex of apartments with modern design. Excellent …
1 room apartmentin Dos Hermanas, Spain
1 room apartment
Dos Hermanas, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² Number of floors 4
€ 120,000
Spain. Costa del Sol Excellent investment total € 120,000! Nice apartment in a resort …
3 room apartmentin Almoradi, Spain
3 room apartment
Almoradi, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 121,957
We are proud to can offer you that great oportunity, a 3 bedroom flat built at a high qualit…
2 room apartmentin Formentera del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment
Formentera del Segura, Spain
2 bath 73 m²
€ 269,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN BENIJOFAR New Build residential in the quiet area of Benijofar . R…
2 room apartmentin Mijas, Spain
2 room apartment
Mijas, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 98 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 306,500
Jardines de las lagunas fase II Apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms and penthouses with poo…
3 room apartmentin Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 124 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 382,000
Location: Oriuela Costa / Playa Flamenca  Cost: from 340.000 € Date of delivery of th…
3 room apartmentin Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 138 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 400,000
Location: Oriuela Costa / Playa Flamenca  Cost: from 340.000 € Date of deliv…
2 room apartmentin Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 97 m²
€ 405,000
Brand new 2 bedrooms apartment, in a new completed complex in the area of Cancelada, between…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf viewin Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath 290 m²
€ 1,319,000
For sale this new promotion of luxurious modern apartments, in a quiet residential area, in …
3 room apartmentin Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 150 m²
€ 615,000
For sale this new development under construction, modern apartments and penthouses of 2 and …
1 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 57 m²
€ 119,000
Cozy apartment with a lot of sun in Viñamar 5 in La Mata - Torrevieja , very close to the se…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf viewin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf view
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 133 m²
€ 899,000
A sunny, bright flat with very relaxing panoramic views. Distributed over two levels. On the…
3 room apartmentin Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
1 bath 120 m²
€ 92,500
It is a geat oportunity to get a large flat at a really good price with 3 bedrooms in the he…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 68 m²
€ 120,000
Apartment for sale with views of the Salinas in La Mata , Torrevieja , near the beach and on…
3 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 107 m²
€ 299,000
Luxury 3-bedroom apartment for sale in the Marjal Beach complex in Guardamar close to the be…
3 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 170,000
We present a modern corner apartment in the Natura building in La Mata , just 200 meters fro…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 180 m²
€ 379,000
Spacious duplex penthouse with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for sale in Guardamar. This house…
3 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 104 m²
€ 289,000
Do you dream of sun, sea and luxury? &nbsp;Well this 3 bedroom corner&nbsp;apartment…
2 room apartmentin Rojales, Spain
2 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
1 bath 67 m²
€ 209,900
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN LO CRISPIN Luxurious New Build modern apartments are situated in Lo…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Rojales, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
1 bath 146 m²
€ 187,000
NEW BUILD TOP FLOOR APARTMENT IN CIUDAD QUESADA New Build top floor apartment in Ciudad Que…
4 room apartmentin Spain, Spain
4 room apartment
Spain, Spain
200 m²
€ 1,800,000
An oasis on the Mediterranean coast, spacious open spaces, sea views, the most advanced tech…

