Realting.com
Spain
Andalusia
Villas
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Andalusia, Spain
Villa
Clear all
25 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
6 bath
750 m²
€ 4,850,000
For sale this spectacular villa of modern design, situated in a quiet residential area in Be…
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
192 m²
€ 1,995,000
For sale this brand new villa with excellent qualities, located in a pleasant residential ar…
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
4 bath
726 m²
€ 2,185,000
For sale this turnkey project of contemporary villa, in Montemayor, an urbanization in the B…
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
392 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale this renovated villa, with Mediterranean architecture and modern interior design, S…
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
440 m²
€ 1,595,000
For sale this beautiful villa recently renovated, with a modern design and excellent qualiti…
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
6 bath
550 m²
€ 2,990,000
For sale this renovated villa of Mediterranean architecture with modern interiors, built in …
Villa 4 room villa
Mijas, Spain
3 bath
320 m²
€ 1,330,000
The most precious feature of this charming Mediterranean villa for sale in Mijas Pueblo is i…
Villa 5 room villa
Istan, Spain
5 bath
513 m²
€ 3,495,000
Modern villa for sale next to the lake in Istan, only 12 minutes from Marbella and Puerto Ba…
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
5 bath
658 m²
€ 1,810,000
For sale this villa of Mediterranean architecture, built in 2008, with excellent qualities, …
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Estepona, Spain
3 bath
605 m²
€ 2,050,000
Welcome to Be Lagom, a new complex of 13 excellent luxury villas, designed with the best qua…
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath
228 m²
€ 2,050,000
For sale this charming modern villa with Ibiza style, in the Paraiso Alto, a very quiet resi…
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
4 bath
524 m²
€ 1,950,000
This wonderful Mediterranean villa is located in the heart of the urbanization El Paraíso Al…
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
4 bath
686 m²
€ 2,650,000
This beautiful Mediterranean villa, in classic style, is located in one of the best areas, i…
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
504 m²
€ 1,690,000
Beautiful property in a very quiet and private setting in Nueva Andalucia, above Puerto Banu…
Villa 6 room villa with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
7 bath
860 m²
€ 3,700,000
For sale this luxurious Mediterranean villa, of classic design, in an idyllic golf setting, …
Villa 5 room villa with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
5 bath
617 m²
€ 2,800,000
For sale this modern turnkey villa project, frontline golf, in the well known residential ar…
Villa 4 room villa
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
4 bath
250 m²
€ 1,950,000
For sale this brand new villa, with modern architecture, close to the beach and Puerto Banus…
Villa 4 room villa
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
6 bath
607 m²
€ 3,285,000
For sale this turnkey beachside villa, located in Guadalmina Baja, close to the sea and golf…
Villa 5 room villa with golf view
Ojen, Spain
6 bath
635 m²
€ 2,895,000
For sale this modern frontline golf villa in Marbella East with panoramic golf and sea views…
Villa 6 room villa
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
6 bath
603 m²
€ 3,900,000
For sale this villa of traditional Mediterranean architecture with a contemporary interior, …
Villa 5 room villa with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
6 bath
770 m²
€ 3,295,000
For sale this Mediterranean style villa in the exclusive urbanization Marbella Club Golf Res…
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Estepona, Spain
4 bath
535 m²
€ 1,895,000
For sale this contemporary off plan villa, in La Resina Golf, Estepona. The project and buil…
Villa 4 room villa
Manilva, Spain
3 bath
184 m²
€ 645,000
For sale villa with modern architecture, in La Duquesa, Manilva. The construction is startin…
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Estepona, Spain
4 bath
452 m²
€ 1,725,000
New development of 7 contemporary luxury villas with sea views in an exceptional location, V…
Villa 3 room villa with golf view
Mijas, Spain
4 bath
391 m²
€ 780,000
A new development of 15 exclusive modern villas for sale in La Cala Golf Resort, with luxury…
