Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Andalusia, Spain
Marbella
11
Estepona
7
San Roque
4
Fuengirola
2
Dos Hermanas
1
Townhouse
Clear all
20 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room townhouse with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath
187 m²
€ 1,150,000
This beautiful townhouse belongs to a gated urbanization in the area of La Quinta, in Benaha…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
3 bath
217 m²
€ 2,300,000
For sale a luxury townhouse in The Island, an exclusive frontline beach complex in Estepona,…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 890,000
This spacious, modern town house in Sierra Club combines spectacular panoramic views with ex…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
2 bath
203 m²
€ 278,000
Residential is the perfect place to enjoy the Mediterranean with the privacy and intimacy t…
3 room townhouse
Malaga, Spain
3 bath
€ 2,500,000
Frontline Estepona 50 state-of-the-art townhouses with 2, 3, 4 or 5 bedrooms, sizes from 319…
3 room townhouse
Malaga, Spain
3 bath
€ 2,500,000
RESALE 3 bedroom townhouse in the Frontline beach Estepona complex of 50 properties with 2, …
Townhouse
Estepona, Spain
132 m²
€ 495,000
New Development: Prices from € 495,000 to € 650,000. [Beds: 2 - …
Townhouse
Benahavis, Spain
113 m²
€ 380,000
New Development: Prices from € 380,000 to € 453,000. [Beds: 2 - …
Townhouse
Marbella, Spain
251 m²
€ 835,000
New Development: Prices from € 835,000 to € 835,000. [Beds: 3 - …
Townhouse
Manilva, Spain
139 m²
€ 355,000
New Development: Prices from € 355,000 to € 399,000. [Beds: 2 - …
Townhouse
Marbella, Spain
178 m²
€ 350,000
New Development: Prices from € 350,000 to € 385,000. [Beds: 3 - …
Townhouse
Mijas, Spain
164 m²
€ 461,500
New Development: Prices from € 461,500 to € 530,000. [Beds: 2 - …
Townhouse
Mijas, Spain
133 m²
€ 489,000
New Development: Prices from € 489,000 to € 755,000. [Beds: 3 - …
Townhouse
Marbella, Spain
223 m²
€ 685,000
New Development: Prices from € 685,000 to € 685,000. [Beds: 3 - …
Townhouse
Benalmadena, Spain
201 m²
€ 305,000
New Development: Prices from € 305,000 to € 465,000. [Beds: 3 - …
Townhouse
Mijas, Spain
105 m²
€ 425,000
New Development: Prices from € 425,000 to € 1,070,000. [Beds: 2 …
Townhouse
Fuengirola, Spain
111 m²
€ 470,000
New Development: Prices from € 470,000 to € 500,000. [Beds: 2 - …
Townhouse
Estepona, Spain
202 m²
€ 370,000
New Development: Prices from € 370,000 to € 476,000. [Beds: 3 - …
Townhouse
Marbella, Spain
132 m²
€ 815,000
New Development: Prices from € 815,000 to € 1,200,000. [Beds: 3 …
3 room townhouse
Malaga, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,200,000
A beautiful townhouse located in most luxury spot of Marbella - Sierra Blanca. Urbanization …
Search using the map