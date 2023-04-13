Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Andalusia, Spain

3 room townhouse with golf viewin Benahavis, Spain
3 room townhouse with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath 187 m²
€ 1,150,000
This beautiful townhouse belongs to a gated urbanization in the area of La Quinta, in Benaha…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 217 m²
€ 2,300,000
For sale a luxury townhouse in The Island, an exclusive frontline beach complex in Estepona,…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Marbella, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 890,000
This spacious, modern town house in Sierra Club combines spectacular panoramic views with ex…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Pulpi, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
2 bath 203 m²
€ 278,000
Residential is the perfect place to enjoy the Mediterranean with the privacy and intimacy t…
3 room townhousein Malaga, Spain
3 room townhouse
Malaga, Spain
3 bath
€ 2,500,000
Frontline Estepona 50 state-of-the-art townhouses with 2, 3, 4 or 5 bedrooms, sizes from 319…
3 room townhousein Malaga, Spain
3 room townhouse
Malaga, Spain
3 bath
€ 2,500,000
RESALE 3 bedroom townhouse in the Frontline beach Estepona complex of 50 properties with 2, …
Townhousein Estepona, Spain
Townhouse
Estepona, Spain
132 m²
€ 495,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;495,000 to €&nbsp;650,000. [Beds: 2 - …
Townhousein Benahavis, Spain
Townhouse
Benahavis, Spain
113 m²
€ 380,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;380,000 to €&nbsp;453,000. [Beds: 2 - …
Townhousein Marbella, Spain
Townhouse
Marbella, Spain
251 m²
€ 835,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;835,000 to €&nbsp;835,000. [Beds: 3 - …
Townhousein Manilva, Spain
Townhouse
Manilva, Spain
139 m²
€ 355,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;355,000 to €&nbsp;399,000. [Beds: 2 - …
Townhousein Marbella, Spain
Townhouse
Marbella, Spain
178 m²
€ 350,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;350,000 to €&nbsp;385,000. [Beds: 3 - …
Townhousein Mijas, Spain
Townhouse
Mijas, Spain
164 m²
€ 461,500
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;461,500 to €&nbsp;530,000. [Beds: 2 - …
Townhousein Mijas, Spain
Townhouse
Mijas, Spain
133 m²
€ 489,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;489,000 to €&nbsp;755,000. [Beds: 3 - …
Townhousein Marbella, Spain
Townhouse
Marbella, Spain
223 m²
€ 685,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;685,000 to €&nbsp;685,000. [Beds: 3 - …
Townhousein Benalmadena, Spain
Townhouse
Benalmadena, Spain
201 m²
€ 305,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;305,000 to €&nbsp;465,000. [Beds: 3 - …
Townhousein Mijas, Spain
Townhouse
Mijas, Spain
105 m²
€ 425,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;425,000 to €&nbsp;1,070,000. [Beds: 2 …
Townhousein Fuengirola, Spain
Townhouse
Fuengirola, Spain
111 m²
€ 470,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;470,000 to €&nbsp;500,000. [Beds: 2 - …
Townhousein Estepona, Spain
Townhouse
Estepona, Spain
202 m²
€ 370,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;370,000 to €&nbsp;476,000. [Beds: 3 - …
Townhousein Marbella, Spain
Townhouse
Marbella, Spain
132 m²
€ 815,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;815,000 to €&nbsp;1,200,000. [Beds: 3 …
3 room townhousein Malaga, Spain
3 room townhouse
Malaga, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,200,000
A beautiful townhouse located in most luxury spot of Marbella - Sierra Blanca. Urbanization …

Properties features in Andalusia, Spain

