  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Penthouses

Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Andalusia, Spain

Estepona
34
Marbella
23
Fuengirola
4
Puerto Real
4
Dos Hermanas
2
Torremolinos
1
13 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 103 m²
€ 750,000
For sale this completely refurbished luxury penthouse, with Scandinavian interior design, lo…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 151 m²
€ 739,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 151 m²
€ 719,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 109 m²
€ 495,000
For sale this fantastic penthouse in an apartment complex of modern architecture, built with…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf viewin Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath 290 m²
€ 1,319,000
For sale this new promotion of luxurious modern apartments, in a quiet residential area, in …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf viewin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf view
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 133 m²
€ 899,000
A sunny, bright flat with very relaxing panoramic views. Distributed over two levels. On the…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 790,000
A luxury duplex penthouse located in Puerto Banus Marbella in the prestigious gated communit…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 416 m²
€ 1,475,000
For sale excellent duplex penthouse recently refurbished, with spectacular views to the Medi…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
5 bath
€ 9,500,000
LUXURY PENTHOUSE Emare Estepona is a beachfront urbanization located in the New Golden Mile …
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
3 bath
€ 750,000
Spacious 3 bedroom penthouse in the gated community of Capanes del Golf, surrounded by the b…
Penthousein Mijas, Spain
Penthouse
Mijas, Spain
151 m²
€ 895,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;895,000 to €&nbsp;895,000. [Beds: 3 - …
Penthousein Malaga, Spain
Penthouse
Malaga, Spain
160 m²
€ 349,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;349,000 to €&nbsp;349,000. [Beds: 2 - …
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
3 bath
€ 559,000
Benatalaya. Great opportunity! Large 3 bed 3 bathroom PENTHOUSE with sea views set in beauti…

