Pool Mansions for sale in Andalusia, Spain

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
2 room apartment in El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
2 room apartment
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
€ 345,000
3 room apartment in Almoradi, Spain
3 room apartment
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALGORFA~ ~ New Build residential complex of independent or …
€ 249,440
Villa 4 room villa in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 517 m²
Luxury villa in the Sierra de Altea, North Costa Blanca In the Sierra de Altea, with impress…
€ 2,073,712
3 room apartment in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
3 room apartment
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Spacious two-level penthouse with views of the golf course La Quinta, sea and mountai…
€ 541,997
5 room house in Spain, Spain
5 room house
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 220 m²
€ 635,922
2 room apartment in la Nucia, Spain
2 room apartment
la Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/3
Introducing the new apartments in Altea, in a new residential complex from the developer. Al…
€ 320,350
6 room house in Xabia Javea, Spain
6 room house
Xabia Javea, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 639 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the chic Mediterranean-style villa in Javea. Javea – a quiet resort town on the …
€ 2,250,000
1 room apartment in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
On sale is a single apartment located in the Las Floras complex, in the Las Americas zone.Ap…
€ 160,000
3 room apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Apartments for sale in Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 32 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, with a gara…
€ 363,242
3 room house in Ojen, Spain
3 room house
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 425 m²
Penthouse duplex for sale in Marbella East, with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and characteristics…
€ 1,940,606
5 room house in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
5 room house
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 356 m²
The charming home is just a few minutes away by car from Puerto Banus and the beach makes i…
€ 717,628
Villa 3 room villa in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
€ 391,176

