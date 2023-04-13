UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Andalusia
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Andalusia, Spain
229 properties total found
5 room house
Benahavis, Spain
5 Number of rooms
916 m²
€ 2,300,000
Villa for sale in La Alqueria, Benahavis, with 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 5 bathrooms, 1 toile…
Villa 5 room villa
Ojen, Spain
4 bath
181 m²
€ 1,995,000
Welcome to this charming beach house that exudes soul and is situated just a few meters from…
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
117 m²
€ 420,000
Penthouse for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, th…
3 room townhouse with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath
187 m²
€ 1,150,000
This beautiful townhouse belongs to a gated urbanization in the area of La Quinta, in Benaha…
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
6 bath
750 m²
€ 4,850,000
For sale this spectacular villa of modern design, situated in a quiet residential area in Be…
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
4 bath
726 m²
€ 2,185,000
For sale this turnkey project of contemporary villa, in Montemayor, an urbanization in the B…
Bungalow 3 rooms
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
75 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 280,000
We offer you a magnificent bungalow in a closed complex with breathtaking panoramic views. T…
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
151 m²
€ 695,000
Penthouse for sale in Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( comm…
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
440 m²
€ 1,595,000
For sale this beautiful villa recently renovated, with a modern design and excellent qualiti…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
3 bath
217 m²
€ 2,300,000
For sale a luxury townhouse in The Island, an exclusive frontline beach complex in Estepona,…
Villa 4 room villa
Mijas, Spain
3 bath
320 m²
€ 1,330,000
The most precious feature of this charming Mediterranean villa for sale in Mijas Pueblo is i…
5 room house
Mijas, Spain
5 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 1,380,000
Villa for sale in Calahonda, Mijas Costa, with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 toilet…
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 Number of rooms
460 m²
€ 1,590,000
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
3 bath
110 m²
€ 1,495,000
This fantastic luxury villa on the beach of Estepona looks almost front. The panoramic sea v…
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Estepona, Spain
3 bath
605 m²
€ 2,050,000
Welcome to Be Lagom, a new complex of 13 excellent luxury villas, designed with the best qua…
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath
228 m²
€ 2,050,000
For sale this charming modern villa with Ibiza style, in the Paraiso Alto, a very quiet resi…
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
120 m²
€ 371,000
Penthouse for sale in Atalaya, Estepona, with 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, the building was built …
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
4 bath
686 m²
€ 2,650,000
This beautiful Mediterranean villa, in classic style, is located in one of the best areas, i…
6 room house
San Roque, Spain
6 Number of rooms
2 005 m²
€ 10,000,000
Villa for sale in Sotogrande Alto, Sotogrande, with 6 bedroom, 6 bathroom, 2 bathroom, 2 toi…
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
504 m²
€ 1,690,000
Beautiful property in a very quiet and private setting in Nueva Andalucia, above Puerto Banu…
Villa 6 room villa with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
7 bath
860 m²
€ 3,700,000
For sale this luxurious Mediterranean villa, of classic design, in an idyllic golf setting, …
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 Number of rooms
1 122 m²
€ 6,550,000
Villa for sale and rental in Sierra Blanca, Marbella Golden Mile, with 4 bedrooms, 5 bathroo…
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
2 bath
103 m²
€ 830,000
Penthouses in Altos de los Monteros, Marbella, Costa del Sol An innovative and elegant resid…
Bungalow 3 rooms
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
81 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 219,500
We offer a great bungalow in a closed complex with breathtaking views. The complex is on the…
Bungalow 3 rooms
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
73 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 269,500
We offer you a magnificent bungalow in a closed complex with a breathtaking panoramic view. …
4 room house
Istan, Spain
4 Number of rooms
560 m²
€ 1,500,000
Villa for sale and rent in Istanbul, with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and properties pool ( priv…
Villa 4 room villa
Manilva, Spain
4 bath
293 m²
€ 1,895,000
Luxury villas in Manilva, Malaga, Costa del Sol This residential was born with the firm inte…
Villa 4 room villa
Manilva, Spain
4 bath
230 m²
€ 1,650,000
Luxury villas in Manilva, Malaga, Costa del Sol This residential was born with the firm inte…
6 room house
Benahavis, Spain
6 Number of rooms
551 m²
€ 2,700,000
Villa for sale in Los Flamingos, Benahavis, with 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms and pool characteri…
6 room house
Marbella, Spain
6 Number of rooms
615 m²
€ 5,950,000
Villa for sale in Las Lomas del Marbella Club, Marbella Golden Mile, with bedroom 6, bathroo…
