Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Andalusia, Spain
45 properties total found
5 room house
Benahavis, Spain
5 Number of rooms
916 m²
€ 2,300,000
Villa for sale in La Alqueria, Benahavis, with 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 5 bathrooms, 1 toile…
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
117 m²
€ 420,000
Penthouse for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, th…
3 room townhouse with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath
187 m²
€ 1,150,000
This beautiful townhouse belongs to a gated urbanization in the area of La Quinta, in Benaha…
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
6 bath
750 m²
€ 4,850,000
For sale this spectacular villa of modern design, situated in a quiet residential area in Be…
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
192 m²
€ 1,995,000
For sale this brand new villa with excellent qualities, located in a pleasant residential ar…
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
4 bath
726 m²
€ 2,185,000
For sale this turnkey project of contemporary villa, in Montemayor, an urbanization in the B…
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
392 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale this renovated villa, with Mediterranean architecture and modern interior design, S…
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
151 m²
€ 695,000
Penthouse for sale in Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( comm…
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
440 m²
€ 1,595,000
For sale this beautiful villa recently renovated, with a modern design and excellent qualiti…
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
6 bath
550 m²
€ 2,990,000
For sale this renovated villa of Mediterranean architecture with modern interiors, built in …
Villa 4 room villa
Mijas, Spain
3 bath
320 m²
€ 1,330,000
The most precious feature of this charming Mediterranean villa for sale in Mijas Pueblo is i…
Villa 5 room villa
Istan, Spain
5 bath
513 m²
€ 3,495,000
Modern villa for sale next to the lake in Istan, only 12 minutes from Marbella and Puerto Ba…
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
5 bath
658 m²
€ 1,810,000
For sale this villa of Mediterranean architecture, built in 2008, with excellent qualities, …
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 Number of rooms
460 m²
€ 1,590,000
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Estepona, Spain
3 bath
605 m²
€ 2,050,000
Welcome to Be Lagom, a new complex of 13 excellent luxury villas, designed with the best qua…
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath
228 m²
€ 2,050,000
For sale this charming modern villa with Ibiza style, in the Paraiso Alto, a very quiet resi…
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
120 m²
€ 371,000
Penthouse for sale in Atalaya, Estepona, with 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, the building was built …
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
4 bath
524 m²
€ 1,950,000
This wonderful Mediterranean villa is located in the heart of the urbanization El Paraíso Al…
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
4 bath
686 m²
€ 2,650,000
This beautiful Mediterranean villa, in classic style, is located in one of the best areas, i…
6 room house
San Roque, Spain
6 Number of rooms
2 005 m²
€ 10,000,000
Villa for sale in Sotogrande Alto, Sotogrande, with 6 bedroom, 6 bathroom, 2 bathroom, 2 toi…
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
504 m²
€ 1,690,000
Beautiful property in a very quiet and private setting in Nueva Andalucia, above Puerto Banu…
Villa 6 room villa with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
7 bath
860 m²
€ 3,700,000
For sale this luxurious Mediterranean villa, of classic design, in an idyllic golf setting, …
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
140 m²
€ 450,000
Penthouse for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and…
Villa 5 room villa with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
5 bath
617 m²
€ 2,800,000
For sale this modern turnkey villa project, frontline golf, in the well known residential ar…
Villa 4 room villa
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
4 bath
250 m²
€ 1,950,000
For sale this brand new villa, with modern architecture, close to the beach and Puerto Banus…
4 room house
Istan, Spain
4 Number of rooms
560 m²
€ 1,500,000
Villa for sale and rent in Istanbul, with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and properties pool ( priv…
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
2 bath
183 m²
€ 670,000
Looking for a home in a peaceful residential area of Nueva Andalucía? Look no further! We ha…
3 room house
Benahavis, Spain
3 Number of rooms
150 m²
€ 450,000
Penthouse for sale in Benahavis, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, the building was built in 200…
5 room house
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
5 Number of rooms
730 m²
€ 2,345,000
Villa for sale and rent in San Pedro de Alcantara, with bedroom 5, bathroom 3, bathroom 1, t…
6 room house
Benahavis, Spain
6 Number of rooms
551 m²
€ 2,700,000
Villa for sale in Los Flamingos, Benahavis, with 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms and pool characteri…
