Seaview Bungalows for Sale in Andalusia, Spain

27 properties total found
Bungalow 3 roomsin Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 280,000
We offer you a magnificent bungalow in a closed complex with breathtaking panoramic views. T…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 73 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 269,500
We offer you a magnificent bungalow in a closed complex with a breathtaking panoramic view. …
Bungalow 3 roomsin Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 81 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 219,500
We offer a great bungalow in a closed complex with breathtaking views. The complex is on the…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 129 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 187,000
Bungalow 3 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 199,000
A comfortable house in a closed residential complex in Pulpi. Bungalow on the ground floor w…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 231,000
Modern bungalow in a closed residential complex in the city of Pulpi. Bungalow on the second…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 162,000
Bungalow 4 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 205,000
Bungalow 3 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 166,000
Bungalow 3 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 146,000
A new bungalow is for sale in a closed complex with a breathtaking panoramic view. The compl…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 195,000
Bungalow 3 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 141 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 194,000
This complex is located in the small town of Pulpi with crystal clear beaches and orange gro…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 91 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 175,000
This complex is located in the small town of Pulpi with crystal clear beaches and orange gro…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 167 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 261,000
We offer you a magnificent bungalow in a closed complex with breathtaking panoramic views. T…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 171,000
Bungalow 3 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 161,000
Bungalow 2 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 2 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 138,000
We offer you a magnificent bungalow in a closed complex with breathtaking panoramic views. T…
Bungalow 2 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 2 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 128,000
We offer you a magnificent bungalow in a closed complex with breathtaking panoramic views. T…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 148 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 510,000
Bungalow 3 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 166 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 229,000
We offer a bungalow in the small town of Pulpi with crystal clear beaches and orange groves.…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 163 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 235,000
We offer bungalows in the small town of Pulpi with crystal clear beaches and orange groves.T…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 102 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 220,000
Bungalow 4 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 196 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 293,000
We offer a bungalow in the small town of Pulpi with crystal clear beaches and orange groves.…
Bungalowin Estepona, Spain
Bungalow
Estepona, Spain
140 m²
€ 2,160,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;2,160,000 to €&nbsp;2,580,000. [Beds: …
Bungalowin Marbella, Spain
Bungalow
Marbella, Spain
14 700 m²
€ 8,500,000
Description4 * Hotel in Marbella, 46 bungalow rooms, 8.5 million €, 6% profitability!Consist…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m² Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
This complex is in the small town Pulpi with crystal-clear beaches and orange groves. Here …
Bungalow 4 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 177 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 267,000
This complex is in the small town Pulpi with crystal-clear beaches and orange groves. Here …

