UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Andalusia
Apartments for sale
Pool Apartments for sale in Andalusia, Spain
Estepona
140
Marbella
105
Puerto Real
13
Fuengirola
11
Dos Hermanas
7
San Roque
6
Torremolinos
4
Cuevas del Almanzora
3
Comarca de Guadix
1
Comarca de la Vega de Granada
1
Guadix
1
Tarifa
1
Torrox
1
Villamartin
1
Show more
Show less
Apartment
Clear all
24 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 Number of rooms
125 m²
€ 424,750
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath
109 m²
€ 495,000
For sale this fantastic penthouse in an apartment complex of modern architecture, built with…
3 room apartment
Benahavis, Spain
3 Number of rooms
112 m²
€ 499,000
Apartment on the lower floor for sale in Benahavis, with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and charact…
2 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
2 bath
97 m²
€ 405,000
Brand new 2 bedrooms apartment, in a new completed complex in the area of Cancelada, between…
3 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
2 bath
150 m²
€ 615,000
For sale this new development under construction, modern apartments and penthouses of 2 and …
4 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
3 bath
137 m²
€ 1,195,000
This beautiful ground floor luxury apartment, completely renovated, is located in the urbani…
2 room apartment
Benahavis, Spain
2 Number of rooms
110 m²
€ 585,000
Apartment for sale in Atalaya Hills, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteris…
3 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
3 Number of rooms
218 m²
€ 1,350,000
Apartment on the lower floor for sale in Sierra Blanca, Marbella Golden Mile, with 3 bedroom…
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 Number of rooms
333 m²
€ 2,700,000
Apartment for sale in Marbella, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 toilets and char…
4 room apartment
Val de Guadalmina, Spain
4 bath
€ 750,000
The apartment rents for preriod from the 3rd of July - till the beggining of September ONLY.…
2 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
138 m²
€ 350,000
Apartment for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 ba…
2 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
152 m²
€ 455,000
Ground floor apartment for sale in Bahía de la Plata, Estepona, with bedroom 2, bathroom 2, …
4 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
4 Number of rooms
191 m²
€ 979,000
Apartment for sale in Marbella Golden Mile, with bedroom 4, 3 bathroom and pool characterist…
3 room apartment with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath
152 m²
€ 750,000
Looking for a luxurious apartment in Benahavis? Arrayanes Golf is a modern complex surrounde…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
3 bath
€ 750,000
Spacious 3 bedroom penthouse in the gated community of Capanes del Golf, surrounded by the b…
3 room apartment
Val de Guadalmina, Spain
3 bath
€ 635,000
Lovely 3 bed apartment in Capanes del Golf priced to sell. This spacious apartment is locate…
2 room apartment with golf view
Malaga, Spain
2 bath
95 m²
€ 190,000
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with large corner terrace (30 m2) and open views to Miraflores …
Apartment
Guadix, Spain
€ 1,700,000
DescriptionSale of a winery, vineyards, and tourist complex 20 apartments in Granada, Spain,…
4 room apartment
Malaga, Spain
4 bath
€ 2,000,000
First line beach garden duplex in prestigious urbanization, Puerto Banus Marbella. Facing th…
2 room apartment
Malaga, Spain
2 bath
€ 495,000
AVAILABLE FROM FEBRUARY 2022 Alminar de Marbella is the best example of adaptation to a uniq…
4 room apartment
Malaga, Spain
4 bath
€ 750,000
The apartment rents for preriod from the 5th of June - till the beggining of September ONLY.…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
4 bath
€ 1,150,000
RENTED Penthouse, Benahavís, Costa del Sol. 4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, Built 396 m², Terrace 1…
3 room apartment
Malaga, Spain
3 bath
€ 500,000
Benatalaya. Great opportunity! PRICE JUST BEEN REDUCED! Large 3 bed 3 bathroom CORNER GROUND…
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
250 m²
€ 1,300,000
Luxury apartments in the prestigious new complex in Marbella, Costa del Sol The complex is …
Properties features in Andalusia, Spain
with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map