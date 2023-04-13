Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Andalusia, Spain

Estepona
140
Marbella
105
Puerto Real
13
Fuengirola
11
Dos Hermanas
7
San Roque
6
Torremolinos
4
Cuevas del Almanzora
3
160 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 103 m²
€ 750,000
For sale this completely refurbished luxury penthouse, with Scandinavian interior design, lo…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 151 m²
€ 719,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 151 m²
€ 739,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
2 room apartmentin Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 Number of rooms 125 m²
€ 424,750
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 109 m²
€ 495,000
For sale this fantastic penthouse in an apartment complex of modern architecture, built with…
3 room apartment with golf viewin Mijas, Spain
3 room apartment with golf view
Mijas, Spain
2 bath 105 m²
€ 499,000
Fantastic apartment for sale in a gated complex of apartments with modern design. Excellent …
1 room apartmentin Dos Hermanas, Spain
1 room apartment
Dos Hermanas, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² Number of floors 4
€ 120,000
Spain. Costa del Sol Excellent investment total € 120,000! Nice apartment in a resort …
3 room apartmentin Mijas, Spain
3 room apartment
Mijas, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 151 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 650,000
Jardines de las lagunas fase II Apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms and penthouses with poo…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf viewin Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath 290 m²
€ 1,319,000
For sale this new promotion of luxurious modern apartments, in a quiet residential area, in …
4 room apartmentin Estepona, Spain
4 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 137 m²
€ 1,195,000
This beautiful ground floor luxury apartment, completely renovated, is located in the urbani…
3 room apartmentin Mijas, Spain
3 room apartment
Mijas, Spain
2 bath 115 m²
€ 1,232,000
Penthouse in Fuengirola, Malaga, Costa del Sol A building with 33 luxury homes and penthouse…
3 room apartment with golf viewin Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment with golf view
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 134 m²
€ 890,000
This is an ideal property both for someone who wants to live in and enjoy it and for someone…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf viewin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf view
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 133 m²
€ 899,000
A sunny, bright flat with very relaxing panoramic views. Distributed over two levels. On the…
2 room apartmentin Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 Number of rooms 333 m²
€ 2,700,000
Apartment for sale in Marbella, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 toilets and char…
4 room apartmentin Guadiaro, Spain
4 room apartment
Guadiaro, Spain
5 bath 269 m²
€ 1,829,000
Apartment with sea views in Sotogrande, Cádiz Ground floor with private pool, private garage…
4 room apartmentin Estepona, Spain
4 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
4 bath 212 m²
€ 1,295,000
Apartments in Estepona, Malaga, Costa del Sol 140 homes with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, the reside…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 790,000
A luxury duplex penthouse located in Puerto Banus Marbella in the prestigious gated communit…
3 room apartmentin Serrania, Spain
3 room apartment
Serrania, Spain
1 bath
€ 340,000
A great opportunity!!! Do not miss! Apartment in the center of Marbella, just 5 minutes walk…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 416 m²
€ 1,475,000
For sale excellent duplex penthouse recently refurbished, with spectacular views to the Medi…
2 room apartmentin Pulpi, Spain
2 room apartment
Pulpi, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 175,000
Wonderful apartments near the beachApartments with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms, with a garden on the …
1 room apartmentin Pulpi, Spain
1 room apartment
Pulpi, Spain
1 bath 51 m²
€ 128,000
2 room apartmentin Pulpi, Spain
2 room apartment
Pulpi, Spain
2 bath 77 m²
€ 160,000
3 room apartmentin Pulpi, Spain
3 room apartment
Pulpi, Spain
2 bath 89 m²
€ 181,000
3 room apartmentin Pulpi, Spain
3 room apartment
Pulpi, Spain
2 bath 89 m²
€ 237,000
2 room apartmentin Pulpi, Spain
2 room apartment
Pulpi, Spain
1 bath 65 m²
€ 143,000
2 room apartmentin Pulpi, Spain
2 room apartment
Pulpi, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 171,000
1 room apartmentin Pulpi, Spain
1 room apartment
Pulpi, Spain
1 bath 51 m²
€ 138,000
2 room apartmentin Pulpi, Spain
2 room apartment
Pulpi, Spain
1 bath 60 m²
€ 149,000
2 room apartmentin Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 room apartment
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 bath 77 m²
€ 241,500
Bungalows on the beachfront in Pozo del Esparto, Almería A luxury complex of 17 bungalows wi…
2 room apartmentin Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 room apartment
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 bath 72 m²
€ 299,500
Bungalows on the beachfront in Pozo del Esparto, Almería A luxury complex of 17 bungalows wi…

