Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Valencia
  5. Alzira
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Alzira, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Alzira, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Alzira, Spain
4 bath 1 667 m²
€ 695,000
If you are looking for a countryside property with quiet surroundings only 5 minutes by car …
Villa 5 room villain Alzira, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Alzira, Spain
3 bath 403 m²
€ 320,000
This is a nice typical house in the Valencia region with a big garden plot. It has 2 floors.…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir