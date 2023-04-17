Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Alto Guadalentin, Spain

Aguilas
11
13 properties total found
Villa 6 room villain Aguilas, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Aguilas, Spain
3 bath
€ 735,000
Villa for sale in Águilas, Murcia, Costa Calida This villa is located in Calabardina, Águila…
3 room apartmentin Aguilas, Spain
3 room apartment
Aguilas, Spain
100 m²
€ 466,400
Villa 3 room villain Aguilas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Aguilas, Spain
2 bath 203 m²
€ 315,000
Villas for sale in Águilas, Murcia, Costa Cálida Located in a privileged setting on the Cost…
Villa 3 room villain Aguilas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Aguilas, Spain
2 bath 203 m²
€ 305,000
3 room apartmentin Aguilas, Spain
3 room apartment
Aguilas, Spain
2 bath 81 m²
€ 223,000
Luxury apartments overlooking the sea in Aguilas - Costa Calida . These luxury brand new 1, …
Penthouse 1 bedroomin Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Aguilas, Spain
1 bath 57 m²
€ 210,000
Luxury penthouses overlooking the sea in Aguilas - Costa Calida . These luxury brand new 1, …
Villa 3 room villain Aguilas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Aguilas, Spain
3 bath 120 m²
€ 254,000
Residencial is located in the exclusive urbanization, in Aguilas and exceptional area on Co…
3 room apartmentin Aguilas, Spain
3 room apartment
Aguilas, Spain
3 bath 176 m²
€ 330,000
Brand new apartments on the seafront. There are availability of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms and 2 o…
2 room apartmentin Aguilas, Spain
2 room apartment
Aguilas, Spain
2 bath 67 m²
€ 282,000
2 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Murcia with spectacular sea views in first line Its design a…
1 room apartmentin Aguilas, Spain
1 room apartment
Aguilas, Spain
1 bath 50 m²
€ 212,000
1 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Murcia with spectacular sea views in first line Its design a…
3 room apartmentin Aguilas, Spain
3 room apartment
Aguilas, Spain
2 bath 78 m²
€ 262,000
3 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Murcia with spectacular sea views in first line Its design a…
3 room housein Aguilas, Spain
3 room house
Aguilas, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 120 m² Number of floors 2
€ 256,000
A new residence of 14 exclusive villas, located in the privileged urbanization of Isla-del-F…
2 room housein Aguilas, Spain
2 room house
Aguilas, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 74 m² Number of floors 2
€ 189,000
New modern Ocean Breeze villas located in a quiet area of Aguilas, a 10-minute walk from the…

