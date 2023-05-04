UAE
Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Alto Gallego, Spain
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
83 m²
€ 215,060
4 room apartment
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
392 m²
€ 764,859
Unique, impressive, high quality two-level penthouse next to the beautiful golf course Kala…
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath
89 m²
€ 208,762
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
5 bath
489 m²
€ 1,690,000
For sale in Maryvilla with panoramic views of all Calpe. Modern style with luxury qualiti…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
75 m²
€ 341,569
Elite residential complex on the 1st line of the sea, ideal for rent and permanent residence…
4 room house
Spain, Spain
210 m²
€ 936,406
Villa 3 room villa
Denia, Spain
2 bath
110 m²
€ 280,000
Good location of the property! A couple of steps to the excellent coast, the villa has direc…
Villa 5 room villa
Calp, Spain
5 bath
350 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
Quiet, secluded place with excellent views on the Spanish coast, what could be better?!Thoug…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
€ 370,000
Luxurious project! A unique complex, impressive in its comfort! The kept color palette cons…
Villa 5 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 bath
600 m²
€ 2,480,420
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
203 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 652,380
A luxury villa project with a modern design and vibrant architecture, for those who are used…
Villa 3 room villa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bath
92 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 402,000
The elegant property is located under a picturesque sky with snow-white clouds in the modest…
Properties features in Alto Gallego, Spain
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
