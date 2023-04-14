Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Altea, Spain

39 properties total found
4 room housein Altea, Spain
4 room house
Altea, Spain
560 m²
€ 2,275,000
4 room housein Altea, Spain
4 room house
Altea, Spain
402 m²
€ 1,200,000
4 room housein Altea, Spain
4 room house
Altea, Spain
835 m²
€ 1,150,000
4 room housein Altea, Spain
4 room house
Altea, Spain
300 m²
€ 1,850,000
5 room housein Altea, Spain
5 room house
Altea, Spain
160 m²
€ 369,000
Villa 3 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
2 bath 184 m²
€ 549,000
DescriptionA rare opportunity to buy a villa from the bank, completely ready for living, fur…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath 121 m²
€ 285,000
DescriptionBeautiful Bungalow in the best residential complex Altea HillsSemi-detached beaut…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath 220 m²
€ 750,000
DescriptionLuxurious penthouse in a closed residential complex in Altea Hills, Altea city (A…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
5 bath 970 m²
€ 2,900,000
DescriptionModern, luxury Villa with a unique panoramic sea view in the most exclusive resid…
Villa 6 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Altea, Spain
6 bath 739 m²
€ 4,500,000
DescriptionLuxury Villa with stunning sea views, located on one of the best streets in the b…
Villa 9 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Altea, Spain
11 bath 1 767 m²
€ 5,900,000
DescriptionUnrivaled in luxury, Complex of two Villas, in the prestigious residential area A…
3 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
3 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath 225 m²
€ 850,000
DescriptionLuxurious, modern apartment on the 1st sea line of Mascarat beach (Altea) in Spai…
Villa 4 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
3 bath 210 m²
€ 820,000
DescriptionBeautiful Villa in the best residential complex on the Costa Blanca, 820.000 €!Be…
Villa 4 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
4 bath 449 m²
€ 1,950,000
DescriptionModern Villa with sea views, built by a renowned architect in one of the best com…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
4 bath 212 m²
€ 1,200,000
DescriptionLuxury Penthouse by the sea with panoramic views in Altea (Mascarat area)!Penthou…
Villa 3 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
177 m²
€ 450,000
DescriptionEXCELLENT VILLA FOR 450.000 € IN THE BEST RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX ON THE COSTA BLANCA…
Penthousein Altea, Spain
Penthouse
Altea, Spain
254 m²
€ 595,000
DescriptionFor sale Penthouse Lux with stunning sea views, located in the best exclusive res…
2 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath 106 m²
€ 230,000
DescriptionUnique opportunity: Sale of an apartment with sea and mountain views, located in …
Villa 4 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
4 bath 450 m²
€ 2,500,000
DescriptionGorgeous NEW house overlooking the yacht Port of Campomanes in the city of Altea,…
Villa 4 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
4 bath 560 m²
€ 1,380,000
DescriptionThis beautiful, cozy Villa is located in a privileged place – elite and secured u…
Villa 3 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
3 bath 650 m²
€ 4,500,000
DescriptionModern, luxury Villa with a unique panoramic sea view in the most exclusive resid…
Villa 3 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
4 bath 503 m²
€ 4,500,000
DescriptionModern, luxury Villa with a unique panoramic sea view in the most exclusive resid…
Villa 4 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
4 bath 630 m²
€ 4,000,000
DescriptionModern, luxury Villa with a unique panoramic sea view in the most exclusive resid…
2 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath 170 m²
€ 390,000
DescriptionBright, spacious first-line Apartment with panoramic sea view in Altea (Mascarat …
Villa 4 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
4 bath 400 m²
€ 1,300,000
DescriptionUnique Villa in a prestigious area of ​​the Costa Blanca in Spain, with fantastic…
4 room housein Altea, Spain
4 room house
Altea, Spain
3 bath 567 m²
€ 1,160,000
DescriptionThis modern luxury Villa with surprising panoramic views of the sea is located in…
Villa 4 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
3 bath 260 m²
€ 630,000
DescriptionBeautiful Villa with views of the sea and mountains, located in the exclusive urb…
Villa 3 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
3 bath 330 m²
€ 550,000
DescriptionBeautiful Mediterranean-style villa in Altea Hills with sea views: price 550,000 …
Villa 9 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Altea, Spain
11 bath 1 767 m²
€ 5,900,000
DescriptionUnrivaled in luxury, Complex of two Villas, in the prestigious residential area A…
3 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
3 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath 252 m²
€ 550,000
DescriptionThis modern and bright apartment is completely renovated and located in one of th…
