Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Altea, Spain

64 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
2 bath 210 m²
€ 475,000
Beautiful villa in Urbanization Paradiso, Altea la Vella, Costa Blanca The house is located …
4 room housein Altea, Spain
4 room house
Altea, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 285 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,700,000
Villa with chic design and stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of Altea.The …
5 room housein Altea, Spain
5 room house
Altea, Spain
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 224 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,200,000
Introducing the chic villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of Altea…
3 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
3 room apartment
Altea, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 243 m²
€ 1,495,000
3 room housein Altea, Spain
3 room house
Altea, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 291 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 825,000
4 room housein Altea, Spain
4 room house
Altea, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 470 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,995,000
3 room housein Altea, Spain
3 room house
Altea, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m² Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
4 room housein Altea, Spain
4 room house
Altea, Spain
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 380 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,650,000
New three-story villa with magnificent sea views in the picturesque area of Mascarat in the …
3 room housein Altea, Spain
3 room house
Altea, Spain
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 467 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,700,000
Chic spacious Tempo villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in Altea. A unique de…
5 room housein Altea, Spain
5 room house
Altea, Spain
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 417 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,137,500
A chic spacious villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of Altea. The…
Villa 3 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
2 bath 184 m²
€ 549,000
DescriptionA rare opportunity to buy a villa from the bank, completely ready for living, fur…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath 121 m²
€ 285,000
DescriptionBeautiful Bungalow in the best residential complex Altea HillsSemi-detached beaut…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath 220 m²
€ 750,000
DescriptionLuxurious penthouse in a closed residential complex in Altea Hills, Altea city (A…
5 room housein Altea, Spain
5 room house
Altea, Spain
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 605 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
4 room housein Altea, Spain
4 room house
Altea, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 240 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,575,000
The magnificent almost new villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of…
5 room housein Altea, Spain
5 room house
Altea, Spain
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 290 m² Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
5 bath 970 m²
€ 2,900,000
DescriptionModern, luxury Villa with a unique panoramic sea view in the most exclusive resid…
Villa 6 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Altea, Spain
6 bath 739 m²
€ 4,500,000
DescriptionLuxury Villa with stunning sea views, located on one of the best streets in the b…
Villa 9 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Altea, Spain
11 bath 1 767 m²
€ 5,900,000
DescriptionUnrivaled in luxury, Complex of two Villas, in the prestigious residential area A…
3 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
3 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath 225 m²
€ 850,000
DescriptionLuxurious, modern apartment on the 1st sea line of Mascarat beach (Altea) in Spai…
3 room housein Altea, Spain
3 room house
Altea, Spain
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 458 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,728,000
A magnificent new luxury villa with stunning views in the city of Altea. The picturesque cit…
4 room housein Altea, Spain
4 room house
Altea, Spain
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 505 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,908,000
A wonderful new luxury villa with wonderful sea views in the city of Altea. The hotel is loc…
4 room housein Altea, Spain
4 room house
Altea, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 345 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
An exclusive villa for a unique project located in Althea Hills, a famous elite residential …
4 room housein Altea, Spain
4 room house
Altea, Spain
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 224 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
Villa 4 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
3 bath 210 m²
€ 820,000
DescriptionBeautiful Villa in the best residential complex on the Costa Blanca, 820.000 €!Be…
Villa 4 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
4 bath 449 m²
€ 1,950,000
DescriptionModern Villa with sea views, built by a renowned architect in one of the best com…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
4 bath 212 m²
€ 1,200,000
DescriptionLuxury Penthouse by the sea with panoramic views in Altea (Mascarat area)!Penthou…
5 room housein Altea, Spain
5 room house
Altea, Spain
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 543 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,250,000
A luxurious, exclusive villa in a modern style, located in Altea Hills, a famous elite resid…
5 room housein Altea, Spain
5 room house
Altea, Spain
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 750 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,300,000
An exclusive villa for a unique project located in Althea Hills, a famous elite residential …
1 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
1 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 174,000
