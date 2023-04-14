UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
Altea
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Altea, Spain
64 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
2 bath
210 m²
€ 475,000
Beautiful villa in Urbanization Paradiso, Altea la Vella, Costa Blanca The house is located …
4 room house
Altea, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
285 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,700,000
Villa with chic design and stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of Altea.The …
5 room house
Altea, Spain
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
224 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,200,000
Introducing the chic villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of Altea…
3 room apartment
Altea, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
243 m²
€ 1,495,000
3 room house
Altea, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
291 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 825,000
4 room house
Altea, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
470 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,995,000
3 room house
Altea, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
200 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
4 room house
Altea, Spain
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
380 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,650,000
New three-story villa with magnificent sea views in the picturesque area of Mascarat in the …
3 room house
Altea, Spain
4 Number of rooms
5 bath
467 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,700,000
Chic spacious Tempo villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in Altea. A unique de…
5 room house
Altea, Spain
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
417 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,137,500
A chic spacious villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of Altea. The…
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
2 bath
184 m²
€ 549,000
DescriptionA rare opportunity to buy a villa from the bank, completely ready for living, fur…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath
121 m²
€ 285,000
DescriptionBeautiful Bungalow in the best residential complex Altea HillsSemi-detached beaut…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath
220 m²
€ 750,000
DescriptionLuxurious penthouse in a closed residential complex in Altea Hills, Altea city (A…
5 room house
Altea, Spain
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
605 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
4 room house
Altea, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
240 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,575,000
The magnificent almost new villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of…
5 room house
Altea, Spain
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
290 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
5 bath
970 m²
€ 2,900,000
DescriptionModern, luxury Villa with a unique panoramic sea view in the most exclusive resid…
Villa 6 room villa
Altea, Spain
6 bath
739 m²
€ 4,500,000
DescriptionLuxury Villa with stunning sea views, located on one of the best streets in the b…
Villa 9 room villa
Altea, Spain
11 bath
1 767 m²
€ 5,900,000
DescriptionUnrivaled in luxury, Complex of two Villas, in the prestigious residential area A…
3 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath
225 m²
€ 850,000
DescriptionLuxurious, modern apartment on the 1st sea line of Mascarat beach (Altea) in Spai…
3 room house
Altea, Spain
4 Number of rooms
5 bath
458 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,728,000
A magnificent new luxury villa with stunning views in the city of Altea. The picturesque cit…
4 room house
Altea, Spain
5 Number of rooms
6 bath
505 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,908,000
A wonderful new luxury villa with wonderful sea views in the city of Altea. The hotel is loc…
4 room house
Altea, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
345 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
An exclusive villa for a unique project located in Althea Hills, a famous elite residential …
4 room house
Altea, Spain
5 Number of rooms
6 bath
224 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
3 bath
210 m²
€ 820,000
DescriptionBeautiful Villa in the best residential complex on the Costa Blanca, 820.000 €!Be…
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
4 bath
449 m²
€ 1,950,000
DescriptionModern Villa with sea views, built by a renowned architect in one of the best com…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
4 bath
212 m²
€ 1,200,000
DescriptionLuxury Penthouse by the sea with panoramic views in Altea (Mascarat area)!Penthou…
5 room house
Altea, Spain
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
543 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,250,000
A luxurious, exclusive villa in a modern style, located in Altea Hills, a famous elite resid…
5 room house
Altea, Spain
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
750 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 3,300,000
An exclusive villa for a unique project located in Althea Hills, a famous elite residential …
1 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 174,000
Search using the map