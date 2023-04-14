Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Altea

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Altea, Spain

4 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath 121 m²
€ 285,000
DescriptionBeautiful Bungalow in the best residential complex Altea HillsSemi-detached beaut…
Villa 4 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
4 bath 450 m²
€ 2,500,000
DescriptionGorgeous NEW house overlooking the yacht Port of Campomanes in the city of Altea,…
Villa 9 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Altea, Spain
11 bath 1 767 m²
€ 5,900,000
DescriptionUnrivaled in luxury, Complex of two Villas, in the prestigious residential area A…
2 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath 154 m²
€ 370,000
DescriptionBright, spacious first line Apartment with panoramic sea views in Altea (Mascarat…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir