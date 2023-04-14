Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Altea, Spain

Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath 220 m²
€ 750,000
DescriptionLuxurious penthouse in a closed residential complex in Altea Hills, Altea city (A…
3 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
3 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath 225 m²
€ 850,000
DescriptionLuxurious, modern apartment on the 1st sea line of Mascarat beach (Altea) in Spai…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
4 bath 212 m²
€ 1,200,000
DescriptionLuxury Penthouse by the sea with panoramic views in Altea (Mascarat area)!Penthou…
Penthousein Altea, Spain
Penthouse
Altea, Spain
254 m²
€ 595,000
DescriptionFor sale Penthouse Lux with stunning sea views, located in the best exclusive res…
2 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath 106 m²
€ 230,000
DescriptionUnique opportunity: Sale of an apartment with sea and mountain views, located in …
2 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath 170 m²
€ 390,000
DescriptionBright, spacious first-line Apartment with panoramic sea view in Altea (Mascarat …
3 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
3 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath 252 m²
€ 550,000
DescriptionThis modern and bright apartment is completely renovated and located in one of th…
2 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath 154 m²
€ 370,000
DescriptionBright, spacious first line Apartment with panoramic sea views in Altea (Mascarat…
2 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath 146 m²
€ 419,000
DescriptionMagnificent apartment in prestigious yacht club in Costa Blanca in port Campomane…
