Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
Altea
Apartments for sale
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Altea, Spain
14 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
Altea, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
243 m²
€ 1,495,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath
220 m²
€ 750,000
DescriptionLuxurious penthouse in a closed residential complex in Altea Hills, Altea city (A…
3 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath
225 m²
€ 850,000
DescriptionLuxurious, modern apartment on the 1st sea line of Mascarat beach (Altea) in Spai…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
4 bath
212 m²
€ 1,200,000
DescriptionLuxury Penthouse by the sea with panoramic views in Altea (Mascarat area)!Penthou…
1 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 174,000
Penthouse
Altea, Spain
254 m²
€ 595,000
DescriptionFor sale Penthouse Lux with stunning sea views, located in the best exclusive res…
3 room apartment
Altea, Spain
3 bath
579 m²
€ 1,700,000
Apartment in Altea Hills, Altea. Luxury apartments with stunning views located in one of the…
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath
82 m²
€ 320,000
Apartments on the seafront in Altea. They consist of 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with large…
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath
106 m²
€ 230,000
DescriptionUnique opportunity: Sale of an apartment with sea and mountain views, located in …
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath
170 m²
€ 390,000
DescriptionBright, spacious first-line Apartment with panoramic sea view in Altea (Mascarat …
3 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath
252 m²
€ 550,000
DescriptionThis modern and bright apartment is completely renovated and located in one of th…
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath
154 m²
€ 370,000
DescriptionBright, spacious first line Apartment with panoramic sea views in Altea (Mascarat…
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath
146 m²
€ 419,000
DescriptionMagnificent apartment in prestigious yacht club in Costa Blanca in port Campomane…
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath
82 m²
€ 272,000
Apartments with 2 bedrooms Altea Beach is a residential complex on the first line, designed …
