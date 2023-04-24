UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Andalusia
Malaga
Almogia
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Almogia, Spain
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Pulpi, Spain
2 bath
112 m²
€ 153,725
Apartment in San Juan de los Terreros. Is a residential complex just a stroll away from Los …
2 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
€ 358,367
For sale a beautiful high-quality apartment in the prestigious Gigansol del Mar complex in t…
2 room apartment
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
2 bath
82 m²
€ 233,460
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
3 bath
650 m²
€ 4,500,000
DescriptionModern, luxury Villa with a unique panoramic sea view in the most exclusive resid…
2 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath
91 m²
€ 270,336
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN ALICANTE CITY. . Magnificent new Build residential of 60 apartment…
Villa 4 room villa
Teulada, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,350,000
3 room house
Spain, Spain
97 m²
€ 333,041
6 room house
Altea, Spain
6 bath
860 m²
€ 4,800,000
DescriptionIn one of the beautiful areas of Altea and offering the most beautiful panoramic …
Villa 3 room villa
Formentera del Segura, Spain
3 bath
118 m²
€ 319,163
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN BENIJOFAR ~ ~ New Build residential complex of 15 independent villas wit…
Villa 4 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
6 bath
600 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,271,995
If you look for lonely paradise and that our offer surely will interest you! the Fine count…
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
40 m²
€ 145,000
On sale is an apartment located in the Chipeque complex in the Los Cristianos zone.The apart…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
2 bath
109 m²
€ 265,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 109 m2.Terrace: 7 m2, solarium: 90 m2.Energy efficiency class: …
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map