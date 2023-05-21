Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Almeria
  5. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Almeria, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 4 room villa in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 967 m²
€ 2,070,375
The tremendous project of country house of the class "Premium" with beautiful panoramic vie…
5 room house in Costa Brava, Spain
5 room house
Costa Brava, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 750 m²
€ 1,225,452
Fine country house in the exclusive residence Santa Cristina of D'Aro. Fascinating views …
Villa 3 room villa in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 725,000
A magnificent country house in the beautifull place with a bewitching view of the valley. …
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
€ 289,000
The property combines severity practicality and elegance. Thanks to the design project th…
2 room apartment in Costa Blanca, Spain
2 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
€ 149,974
5 room house in Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 583 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 3,500,000
This impressive villa is located in the urbanization of Torre Valentine in San Anthony de Ca…
2 room apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
€ 279,000
Large ground floor apartment in Los Océanos in the city of Adeje, in the Galeón de Adeje are…
Villa Villa in Mijas, Spain
Villa Villa
Mijas, Spain
Area 286 m²
€ 482,944
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;525,000 to €&nbsp;584,000. [Beds: 4 - …
3 room house in Spain, Spain
3 room house
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
€ 380,032
4 room house in Spain, Spain
4 room house
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 194 m²
€ 1,395,118
3 room apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 548,000
2 room apartment in Costa Blanca, Spain
2 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
€ 168,218

Properties features in Almeria, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir