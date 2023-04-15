Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Almeria
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Almeria, Spain

Cuevas del Almanzora
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Palomares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Palomares, Spain
3 bath 125 m²
€ 345,000
Villa for sale in Vera, Almería, Costa de Almería Vera is one of the best naturist enclaves …
Villa 3 room villain Palomares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Palomares, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 349,000
Villa for sale in Vera, Almería, Costa de Almería Vera is one of the best naturist enclaves …
Villa 3 room villain Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 bath 155 m²
€ 390,000
Country houses with 3 bedrooms Country houses in the Mediterranean style with the private te…

Properties features in Almeria, Spain

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir