Pool Bungalows for sale in Almeria, Spain
Cuevas del Almanzora
5
Bungalow
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3
2
198 m²
€ 367,000
Excellent offer – a penthouse a sunbed 46.6 and a terrace 59.7 in a fine housing esta…
Recommend
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
1
1
52 m²
€ 240,000
One-bedroom apartment, bathroom, terrace and solarium in Bahia Fañabe, Costa Adeje. The c…
Recommend
Condo 6 rooms
Alicante, Spain
6
2
113 m²
1
Price on request
Casamayor presents to you this beautiful house, located on the fourth floor of the building …
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2
1
€ 107,950
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa de los Naufragos area. The total area of 0.00 …
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
108 m²
€ 308,247
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PINAR DE CAMPOVERDE~ ~ New Build modern residential of villas in Pinar d…
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1
1
38 m²
€ 60,000
On sale studio in the Green Park complex, Golf del Sur district with one bathroom, American …
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Almoradi, Spain
3
3
183 m²
2
€ 325,000
Modern complex in the south of the province of Alicante. Located in an environmentally frien…
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3
3
238 m²
€ 580,000
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 238 m2.Plot size: 320 m2.Solarium: 25 m2, terrace: 25 m2.Privat…
Recommend
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
75 m²
€ 162,500
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 75 m2.Terrace: 44 m2, patio: 4 m2.New Build.There is communal p…
Recommend
6 room house
Spain, Spain
6
560 m²
€ 1,195,195
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2
2
61 m²
€ 165,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 61 m2.Terrace: 10 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, air-con…
Recommend
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
124 m²
€ 279,000
Apartments in Guardamar del Segura, Costa Blanca The Oliverón is a promotion of 22 houses wi…
Recommend
