Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Almeria
  5. Bungalow

Pool Bungalows for sale in Almeria, Spain

Cuevas del Almanzora
5
Bungalow To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
€ 367,000
Excellent offer – a penthouse a sunbed 46.6 and a terrace 59.7 in a fine housing esta…
1 room apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€ 240,000
One-bedroom apartment, bathroom, terrace and solarium in Bahia Fañabe, Costa Adeje. The c…
Condo 6 rooms in Alicante, Spain
Condo 6 rooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Casamayor presents to you this beautiful house, located on the fourth floor of the building …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€ 107,950
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa de los Naufragos area. The total area of 0.00 …
Villa 3 room villa in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
€ 308,247
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PINAR DE CAMPOVERDE~ ~ New Build modern residential of villas in Pinar d…
1 room studio apartment in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€ 60,000
On sale studio in the Green Park complex, Golf del Sur district with one bathroom, American …
Villa 3 room villa in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 325,000
Modern complex in the south of the province of Alicante. Located in an environmentally frien…
Villa 3 room villa in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
€ 580,000
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 238 m2.Plot size: 320 m2.Solarium: 25 m2, terrace: 25 m2.Privat…
3 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
€ 162,500
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 75 m2.Terrace: 44 m2, patio: 4 m2.New Build.There is communal p…
6 room house in Spain, Spain
6 room house
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 560 m²
€ 1,195,195
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
€ 165,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 61 m2.Terrace: 10 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, air-con…
3 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
€ 279,000
Apartments in Guardamar del Segura, Costa Blanca The Oliverón is a promotion of 22 houses wi…

Properties features in Almeria, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir