Show properties list
Bungalows for sale in Almeria, Spain
23 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Bungalow 3 rooms
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
75 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 280,000
We offer you a magnificent bungalow in a closed complex with breathtaking panoramic views. T…
Bungalow 3 rooms
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
73 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 269,500
We offer you a magnificent bungalow in a closed complex with a breathtaking panoramic view. …
Bungalow 3 rooms
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
81 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 219,500
We offer a great bungalow in a closed complex with breathtaking views. The complex is on the…
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
129 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 187,000
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
93 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 199,000
A comfortable house in a closed residential complex in Pulpi. Bungalow on the ground floor w…
Bungalow 4 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 231,000
Modern bungalow in a closed residential complex in the city of Pulpi. Bungalow on the second…
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
87 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 162,000
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 146,000
A new bungalow is for sale in a closed complex with a breathtaking panoramic view. The compl…
Bungalow 4 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 205,000
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
95 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 166,000
Bungalow 4 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 195,000
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
141 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 194,000
This complex is located in the small town of Pulpi with crystal clear beaches and orange gro…
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
91 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 175,000
This complex is located in the small town of Pulpi with crystal clear beaches and orange gro…
Bungalow 4 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
167 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 261,000
We offer you a magnificent bungalow in a closed complex with breathtaking panoramic views. T…
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
93 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 171,000
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 161,000
Bungalow 4 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
148 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 510,000
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
166 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 229,000
We offer a bungalow in the small town of Pulpi with crystal clear beaches and orange groves.…
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
163 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 235,000
We offer bungalows in the small town of Pulpi with crystal clear beaches and orange groves.T…
Bungalow 4 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
102 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 220,000
Bungalow 4 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
196 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 293,000
We offer a bungalow in the small town of Pulpi with crystal clear beaches and orange groves.…
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
93 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
This complex is in the small town Pulpi with crystal-clear beaches and orange groves. Here …
Bungalow 4 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
177 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 267,000
This complex is in the small town Pulpi with crystal-clear beaches and orange groves. Here …
