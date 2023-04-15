Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Almeria
  5. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Almeria, Spain

Cuevas del Almanzora
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Pulpi, Spain
2 room apartment
Pulpi, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 175,000
Wonderful apartments near the beachApartments with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms, with a garden on the …
1 room apartmentin Pulpi, Spain
1 room apartment
Pulpi, Spain
1 bath 51 m²
€ 128,000
2 room apartmentin Pulpi, Spain
2 room apartment
Pulpi, Spain
2 bath 77 m²
€ 160,000
3 room apartmentin Pulpi, Spain
3 room apartment
Pulpi, Spain
2 bath 89 m²
€ 181,000
3 room apartmentin Pulpi, Spain
3 room apartment
Pulpi, Spain
2 bath 89 m²
€ 237,000
2 room apartmentin Pulpi, Spain
2 room apartment
Pulpi, Spain
1 bath 65 m²
€ 143,000
2 room apartmentin Pulpi, Spain
2 room apartment
Pulpi, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 171,000
1 room apartmentin Pulpi, Spain
1 room apartment
Pulpi, Spain
1 bath 51 m²
€ 138,000
2 room apartmentin Pulpi, Spain
2 room apartment
Pulpi, Spain
1 bath 60 m²
€ 149,000
2 room apartmentin Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 room apartment
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 bath 77 m²
€ 241,500
Bungalows on the beachfront in Pozo del Esparto, Almería A luxury complex of 17 bungalows wi…
2 room apartmentin Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 room apartment
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 bath 72 m²
€ 299,500
Bungalows on the beachfront in Pozo del Esparto, Almería A luxury complex of 17 bungalows wi…
2 room apartmentin Pulpi, Spain
2 room apartment
Pulpi, Spain
1 bath 88 m²
€ 141,000
Apartment in San Juan de los Terreros. Is a residential complex just a stroll away from Los …
3 room apartmentin Pulpi, Spain
3 room apartment
Pulpi, Spain
2 bath 112 m²
€ 169,000
Apartment in San Juan de los Terreros. Is a residential complex just a stroll away from Los …
3 room apartmentin Pulpi, Spain
3 room apartment
Pulpi, Spain
2 bath 137 m²
€ 166,000
Apartments in the golf course & near the beach in San Juan de Terreros. Brand new apartments…
2 room apartmentin Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 room apartment
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 bath 73 m²
€ 183,000
Wonderful apartments near the beach Apartments with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms, with garden on the g…

Properties features in Almeria, Spain

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir