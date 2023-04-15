Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Ávila‎
  4. Almansa
  5. Townhouses

Pool Townhouses for sale in Almansa, Spain

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Almansa, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Almansa, Spain
3 bath 162 m²
€ 398,000
Contemporary Architectural Style – Best value for money in New Golden Mile. Unique developme…
3 room townhousein Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almansa, Spain
3 bath 307 m²
€ 659,000
Sitting proudly amidst the surrounding countryside an exquisite private enclave of just four…
3 room townhousein Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almansa, Spain
3 bath 225 m²
€ 715,000
An exclusive project that offers large semi-detached single-family homes located in Nueva An…
3 room townhousein Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 118 m²
€ 425,000
These new luxury properties offer substantial interior living space, with dining area, fully…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Almansa, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Almansa, Spain
3 bath 215 m²
€ 499,000
A truly great upgraded 4-bedroom townhouse, Andalucian style, located in Monte Mayor Country…
3 room townhousein Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 156 m²
€ 385,000
Cortijo de Cortes, Benahavis Spacious and bright townhouse in Paraiso Park. Nicely located w…
3 room townhousein Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 350,000
Best priced townhouse in the urbanization! Spacious townhouse (120m2) with sunny terraces, l…
3 room townhouse with golf viewin Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse with golf view
Almansa, Spain
3 bath 132 m²
€ 710,000
Exclusive residential complex made up of 23 townhouses and 2 independent villas in Cabopino.…
3 room townhousein Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almansa, Spain
3 bath 165 m²
€ 439,500
24 Luxurious townhouses in Benalmadena Pueblo. Enjoy all the sophisticated luxuries of a con…
3 room townhousein Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almansa, Spain
3 bath 160 m²
€ 459,000
An exclusive development of 48 bright, modern and spacious 4 storey townhouses with 3 bedroo…

Properties features in Almansa, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir