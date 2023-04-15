Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Ávila‎
  4. Almansa
  5. Penthouses

Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Almansa, Spain

6 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 147,000
Very spacious and bright property with a large terrace and open views to the coast and the s…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with golf viewin Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with golf view
Almansa, Spain
4 bath 392 000 m²
€ 695,000
Unique, spectacular, top quality duplex penthouse next to the beautiful golf course of Calan…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Almansa, Spain
3 bath 196 m²
€ 743,000
Beautiful, spacious and light, duplex corner penthouse. South facing with lovely sea, mounta…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf viewin Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf view
Almansa, Spain
3 bath 175 m²
€ 598,000
Spacious duplex penthouse. South facing with views to La Quinta golf, the sea and the mounta…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Almansa, Spain
3 bath 320 m²
€ 745,000
Best priced penthouse in Samara development in Altos de Los Monteros! Breathtaking panoramic…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 128 m²
€ 395,000
Nicely presented duplex penthouse walking distance to Puerto Banus. South to east facing, pr…

