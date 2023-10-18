Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Almansa, Spain

Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Very spacious and bright property with a large terrace and open views to the coast and the s…
€147,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 392 000 m²
Unique, spectacular, top quality duplex penthouse next to the beautiful golf course of Calan…
€695,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Frontline beach, New Golden Mile Estepona.  Top quality 3 bedroom/2 bathroom penthouse. Sout…
€725,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Beautiful, spacious and light, duplex corner penthouse. South facing with lovely sea, mounta…
€743,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Spacious duplex penthouse. South facing with views to La Quinta golf, the sea and the mounta…
€598,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Spacious duplex penthouse (300m2) located in luxury beach front development in the New Golde…
€850,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Fully redesigned and renovated front line beach penthouse apartment in Calahonda. Walking di…
€565,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Best priced penthouse in Samara development in Altos de Los Monteros! Breathtaking panoramic…
€745,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Nicely presented duplex penthouse walking distance to Puerto Banus. South to east facing, pr…
€395,000

