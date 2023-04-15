Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Almansa, Spain

47 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 140 m²
€ 345,000
Spacious and luxury apartment with 40m2 south-facing terrace with stunning sea views! It has…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 147,000
Very spacious and bright property with a large terrace and open views to the coast and the s…
Villa 4 room villain Almansa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 350 m²
€ 645,000
Charming 4 bedroom villa located in the lower part of Calahonda just behind Los Olivos shopp…
2 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 130 m²
€ 329,000
This development is the ultimate in lifestyle homes. Occupying the most privileged elevated …
2 room apartment with golf viewin Almansa, Spain
2 room apartment with golf view
Almansa, Spain
140 m²
€ 369,000
It is with great pleasure that we present to you the cornerstone of a unique luxury resident…
3 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
3 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
3 bath 174 m²
€ 569,000
Spacious and bright apartment in Elviria Hills. Located on the first floor, south facing wit…
2 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 97 m²
€ 278,500
New residential complex in Mijas Costa. All of the apartments have spacious South East facin…
3 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
3 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 96 m²
€ 340,000
A new residential complex of modern apartments in Mijas Costa, within walking distance of th…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with golf viewin Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with golf view
Almansa, Spain
4 bath 392 000 m²
€ 695,000
Unique, spectacular, top quality duplex penthouse next to the beautiful golf course of Calan…
2 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 269,500
A new residential complex comprises a total of 45 homes and features 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apar…
Villa 4 room villain Almansa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Almansa, Spain
4 bath 292 m²
€ 575,000
Exclusive villas with full sea views within a natural park. Exclusive Villas are conceived i…
3 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
3 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
3 bath 205 m²
€ 995,000
The building works have already started for the last phase of this urbanization in Marbella.…
Villa 4 room villa with golf viewin Almansa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Almansa, Spain
4 bath 240 m²
€ 1,350,000
An exclusive new residential complex that has distinguished itself for its concept, architec…
3 room townhousein Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almansa, Spain
3 bath 225 m²
€ 715,000
An exclusive project that offers large semi-detached single-family homes located in Nueva An…
3 room townhousein Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almansa, Spain
3 bath 307 m²
€ 659,000
Sitting proudly amidst the surrounding countryside an exquisite private enclave of just four…
3 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
3 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
3 bath 170 m²
€ 549,000
Very nice and spacious 3-bedroom elevated ground floor apartment. South facing with sea view…
2 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 107 m²
€ 369,000
A unique luxury residential village in the heart of the Costa del Sol. Offering elevated liv…
3 room townhousein Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 133 m²
€ 345,000
Cozy and spacious, typical townhouse on two floors right in the middle of the town center of…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Almansa, Spain
3 bath 196 m²
€ 743,000
Beautiful, spacious and light, duplex corner penthouse. South facing with lovely sea, mounta…
2 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 86 m²
€ 199,000
Lying at the heart of the Costa del Sol is a place where nature subtly melts into the sea. I…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Almansa, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Almansa, Spain
3 bath 215 m²
€ 499,000
A truly great upgraded 4-bedroom townhouse, Andalucian style, located in Monte Mayor Country…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf viewin Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf view
Almansa, Spain
3 bath 175 m²
€ 598,000
Spacious duplex penthouse. South facing with views to La Quinta golf, the sea and the mounta…
3 room apartment with golf viewin Almansa, Spain
3 room apartment with golf view
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 104 m²
€ 386,000
A new modern residential complex situated in La Cala de Mijas (Málaga), an ideal spot where …
2 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 130 m²
€ 565,000
Nine blocks of bright and spacious apartments sitting on a hillside above Puerto Banus. The …
2 room apartment with golf viewin Almansa, Spain
2 room apartment with golf view
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 86 m²
€ 361,000
A new modern development located in an idyllic location, on the front line of the Cabopino G…
2 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 206,000
A new Mediterranean style complex with a stunning natural frontline golf surrounding, ready …
2 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 118 m²
€ 365,000
Great new development set in the picturesque Golf Valley in Nueva Andalucía just a few minut…
3 room apartment with golf viewin Almansa, Spain
3 room apartment with golf view
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 128 m²
€ 315,000
Spacious and bright apartment with large terrace and views to the golf course below and the …
2 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 96 m²
€ 260,000
An exclusive development of 45 one, two and three bedroom contemporary apartments and duplex…
3 room townhousein Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 350,000
Best priced townhouse in the urbanization! Spacious townhouse (120m2) with sunny terraces, l…

