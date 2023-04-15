Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Ávila‎
  4. Almansa
  5. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Almansa, Spain

Apartment To archive
Clear all
57 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 140 m²
€ 345,000
Spacious and luxury apartment with 40m2 south-facing terrace with stunning sea views! It has…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 147,000
Very spacious and bright property with a large terrace and open views to the coast and the s…
1 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
1 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
1 bath 50 m²
€ 125,000
Bargain!  Beautiful 1 bedroom ground floor apartment in Riviera del Sol! Perfect investment …
2 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 130 m²
€ 329,000
This development is the ultimate in lifestyle homes. Occupying the most privileged elevated …
2 room apartment with golf viewin Almansa, Spain
2 room apartment with golf view
Almansa, Spain
140 m²
€ 369,000
It is with great pleasure that we present to you the cornerstone of a unique luxury resident…
3 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
3 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
3 bath 174 m²
€ 569,000
Spacious and bright apartment in Elviria Hills. Located on the first floor, south facing wit…
2 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 125 m²
€ 299,000
A newly built residential complex in Mijas Costa. It combines fetching Mediterranean archite…
2 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 592,000
An exclusive gated luxury residential complex of 70 beautiful homes offering a choice of 2, …
3 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
3 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 96 m²
€ 340,000
A new residential complex of modern apartments in Mijas Costa, within walking distance of th…
2 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 97 m²
€ 278,500
New residential complex in Mijas Costa. All of the apartments have spacious South East facin…
2 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 315,000
A luxury residential complex in a privileged location, with spectacular views and just a ste…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with golf viewin Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with golf view
Almansa, Spain
4 bath 392 000 m²
€ 695,000
Unique, spectacular, top quality duplex penthouse next to the beautiful golf course of Calan…
3 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
3 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
3 bath 157 m²
€ 995,000
Quality luxury apartment in Jardines del Mediterraneo, beach side, next to the 5* hotel Gran…
2 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 105 m²
€ 322,000
Brand new development in Cala de Mijas only 500 meters from the town centre and the beach. A…
2 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 81 m²
€ 318,000
A new residential development made up of 90 homes with superior fittings and finishes, and c…
2 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 70 m²
€ 299,000
An exclusive development in Fuengirola with large living areas, spacious terraces, saltwater…
3 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
3 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
3 bath 94 m²
€ 456,000
New modern development with stunning sea views in Mijas-Costa! Sea views, direct beach acces…
2 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 269,500
A new residential complex comprises a total of 45 homes and features 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apar…
3 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
3 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
3 bath 205 m²
€ 995,000
The building works have already started for the last phase of this urbanization in Marbella.…
3 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
3 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
3 bath 170 m²
€ 549,000
Very nice and spacious 3-bedroom elevated ground floor apartment. South facing with sea view…
2 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 107 m²
€ 369,000
A unique luxury residential village in the heart of the Costa del Sol. Offering elevated liv…
2 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 107 m²
€ 312,000
An exclusive apartment in Benalmádena Costa with wonderful sea views from its spacious terra…
2 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 86 m²
€ 199,000
Lying at the heart of the Costa del Sol is a place where nature subtly melts into the sea. I…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Almansa, Spain
3 bath 196 m²
€ 743,000
Beautiful, spacious and light, duplex corner penthouse. South facing with lovely sea, mounta…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 155 m²
€ 725,000
Frontline beach, New Golden Mile Estepona.  Top quality 3 bedroom/2 bathroom penthouse. Sout…
3 room apartment with golf viewin Almansa, Spain
3 room apartment with golf view
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 104 m²
€ 386,000
A new modern residential complex situated in La Cala de Mijas (Málaga), an ideal spot where …
2 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 206,000
A new Mediterranean style complex with a stunning natural frontline golf surrounding, ready …
2 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 130 m²
€ 565,000
Nine blocks of bright and spacious apartments sitting on a hillside above Puerto Banus. The …
2 room apartment with golf viewin Almansa, Spain
2 room apartment with golf view
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 86 m²
€ 361,000
A new modern development located in an idyllic location, on the front line of the Cabopino G…
2 room apartmentin Almansa, Spain
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 118 m²
€ 365,000
Great new development set in the picturesque Golf Valley in Nueva Andalucía just a few minut…

Properties features in Almansa, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir