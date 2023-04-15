UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Ávila
Almansa
Apartments for sale
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Almansa, Spain
37 properties total found
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath
140 m²
€ 345,000
Spacious and luxury apartment with 40m2 south-facing terrace with stunning sea views! It has…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Almansa, Spain
2 bath
120 m²
€ 147,000
Very spacious and bright property with a large terrace and open views to the coast and the s…
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath
130 m²
€ 329,000
This development is the ultimate in lifestyle homes. Occupying the most privileged elevated …
2 room apartment with golf view
Almansa, Spain
140 m²
€ 369,000
It is with great pleasure that we present to you the cornerstone of a unique luxury resident…
3 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
3 bath
174 m²
€ 569,000
Spacious and bright apartment in Elviria Hills. Located on the first floor, south facing wit…
3 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath
96 m²
€ 340,000
A new residential complex of modern apartments in Mijas Costa, within walking distance of th…
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath
97 m²
€ 278,500
New residential complex in Mijas Costa. All of the apartments have spacious South East facin…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with golf view
Almansa, Spain
4 bath
392 000 m²
€ 695,000
Unique, spectacular, top quality duplex penthouse next to the beautiful golf course of Calan…
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath
92 m²
€ 269,500
A new residential complex comprises a total of 45 homes and features 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apar…
3 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
3 bath
205 m²
€ 995,000
The building works have already started for the last phase of this urbanization in Marbella.…
3 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
3 bath
170 m²
€ 549,000
Very nice and spacious 3-bedroom elevated ground floor apartment. South facing with sea view…
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath
107 m²
€ 369,000
A unique luxury residential village in the heart of the Costa del Sol. Offering elevated liv…
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath
86 m²
€ 199,000
Lying at the heart of the Costa del Sol is a place where nature subtly melts into the sea. I…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Almansa, Spain
3 bath
196 m²
€ 743,000
Beautiful, spacious and light, duplex corner penthouse. South facing with lovely sea, mounta…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf view
Almansa, Spain
3 bath
175 m²
€ 598,000
Spacious duplex penthouse. South facing with views to La Quinta golf, the sea and the mounta…
3 room apartment with golf view
Almansa, Spain
2 bath
104 m²
€ 386,000
A new modern residential complex situated in La Cala de Mijas (Málaga), an ideal spot where …
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath
110 m²
€ 206,000
A new Mediterranean style complex with a stunning natural frontline golf surrounding, ready …
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath
130 m²
€ 565,000
Nine blocks of bright and spacious apartments sitting on a hillside above Puerto Banus. The …
2 room apartment with golf view
Almansa, Spain
2 bath
86 m²
€ 361,000
A new modern development located in an idyllic location, on the front line of the Cabopino G…
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath
118 m²
€ 365,000
Great new development set in the picturesque Golf Valley in Nueva Andalucía just a few minut…
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath
96 m²
€ 260,000
An exclusive development of 45 one, two and three bedroom contemporary apartments and duplex…
3 room apartment with golf view
Almansa, Spain
2 bath
128 m²
€ 315,000
Spacious and bright apartment with large terrace and views to the golf course below and the …
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath
106 m²
€ 199,000
New residential complex in Benalmádena Pueblo, one of the most charming towns of the Costa d…
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath
120 m²
€ 320,000
Stunning renovated 2bed apartment, peaceful location and panoramic views from huge covered t…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Almansa, Spain
3 bath
320 m²
€ 745,000
Best priced penthouse in Samara development in Altos de Los Monteros! Breathtaking panoramic…
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath
114 m²
€ 370,000
Modern and elegant 2 bedroom ground floor apartment in La Mairena. East Marbella. The proper…
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath
124 m²
€ 345,000
An exclusive luxury project with the best qualities located in Estepona (Málaga), with the b…
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath
77 m²
€ 289,500
A new-build development is a residential complex of homes designed for you and your family t…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Almansa, Spain
2 bath
128 m²
€ 395,000
Nicely presented duplex penthouse walking distance to Puerto Banus. South to east facing, pr…
2 room apartment with golf view
Almansa, Spain
2 bath
105 m²
€ 247,000
A Real Estate Development of 54 modern and exclusive designed apartments and penthouses loca…
