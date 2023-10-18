UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Spain
Almansa
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Almansa, Spain
penthouses
9
2 BHK
42
3 BHK
17
Apartment
Clear all
62 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
2
2
140 m²
Spacious and luxury apartment with 40m2 south-facing terrace with stunning sea views! It has…
€345,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
2
2
120 m²
Very spacious and bright property with a large terrace and open views to the coast and the s…
€147,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
1
1
50 m²
Bargain! Beautiful 1 bedroom ground floor apartment in Riviera del Sol! Perfect investment …
€125,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
2
2
130 m²
This development is the ultimate in lifestyle homes. Occupying the most privileged elevated …
€329,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
2
140 m²
It is with great pleasure that we present to you the cornerstone of a unique luxury resident…
€369,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Almansa, Spain
3
3
174 m²
Spacious and bright apartment in Elviria Hills. Located on the first floor, south facing wit…
€569,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
2
2
125 m²
A newly built residential complex in Mijas Costa. It combines fetching Mediterranean archite…
€299,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
2
2
85 m²
An exclusive gated luxury residential complex of 70 beautiful homes offering a choice of 2, …
€592,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
3
2
96 m²
A new residential complex of modern apartments in Mijas Costa, within walking distance of th…
€340,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
2
2
97 m²
New residential complex in Mijas Costa. All of the apartments have spacious South East facin…
€278,500
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
2
2
100 m²
A luxury residential complex in a privileged location, with spectacular views and just a ste…
€315,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Almansa, Spain
4
4
392 000 m²
Unique, spectacular, top quality duplex penthouse next to the beautiful golf course of Calan…
€695,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
3
3
157 m²
Quality luxury apartment in Jardines del Mediterraneo, beach side, next to the 5* hotel Gran…
€995,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
2
2
105 m²
Brand new development in Cala de Mijas only 500 meters from the town centre and the beach. A…
€322,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
2
2
81 m²
A new residential development made up of 90 homes with superior fittings and finishes, and c…
€318,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Almansa, Spain
2
2
70 m²
An exclusive development in Fuengirola with large living areas, spacious terraces, saltwater…
€299,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
3
3
94 m²
New modern development with stunning sea views in Mijas-Costa! Sea views, direct beach acces…
€456,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
2
2
92 m²
A new residential complex comprises a total of 45 homes and features 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apar…
€269,500
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
3
3
205 m²
The building works have already started for the last phase of this urbanization in Marbella.…
€995,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with children playground
Almansa, Spain
2
2
An exclusive development of modern style apartments, great design and top qualities, in a pr…
€238,900
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almansa, Spain
3
3
170 m²
Very nice and spacious 3-bedroom elevated ground floor apartment. South facing with sea view…
€549,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
2
2
107 m²
A unique luxury residential village in the heart of the Costa del Sol. Offering elevated liv…
€369,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Almansa, Spain
2
2
107 m²
An exclusive apartment in Benalmádena Costa with wonderful sea views from its spacious terra…
€312,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
2
2
86 m²
Lying at the heart of the Costa del Sol is a place where nature subtly melts into the sea. I…
€199,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Almansa, Spain
3
3
196 m²
Beautiful, spacious and light, duplex corner penthouse. South facing with lovely sea, mounta…
€743,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
3
2
155 m²
Frontline beach, New Golden Mile Estepona. Top quality 3 bedroom/2 bathroom penthouse. Sout…
€725,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Almansa, Spain
3
3
175 m²
Spacious duplex penthouse. South facing with views to La Quinta golf, the sea and the mounta…
€598,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
3
2
104 m²
A new modern residential complex situated in La Cala de Mijas (Málaga), an ideal spot where …
€386,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
2
2
110 m²
A new Mediterranean style complex with a stunning natural frontline golf surrounding, ready …
€206,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Almansa, Spain
2
2
130 m²
Nine blocks of bright and spacious apartments sitting on a hillside above Puerto Banus. The …
€565,000
Recommend
