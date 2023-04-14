Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Alicante

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Alicante, Spain

22 properties total found
Condo 8 roomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 8 rooms
Alicante, Spain
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 163 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Casamayor presents you with this beautiful house, located on the seventh floor of his buildi…
Condo 6 roomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 6 rooms
Alicante, Spain
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Casamayor presents to you this beautiful house, located on the fourth floor of the building …
4 room apartmentin Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 178 m² 2 Floor
€ 420,000
We present you this great house located in the Plaza de Galicia, in front of the port, it is…
1 room apartmentin Alicante, Spain
1 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
1 bath 79 m²
€ 260,000
Brand new apartment in Alicante Center, Costa Blanca Loft-style apartment with kitchenette, …
1 room apartmentin Alicante, Spain
1 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
1 bath 80 m²
€ 270,000
Brand new apartment in Alicante Center, Costa Blanca Loft-style apartment with kitchenette, …
3 room apartmentin Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 535,500
Apartment for sale in General Marvá 3, Alicante This beautiful apartment has 3 bedrooms and …
3 room housein Alicante, Spain
3 room house
Alicante, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 558 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,590,000
An elegant premium villa with stunning sea views in Alicante, in the San Juan area, 100 mete…
3 room housein Alicante, Spain
3 room house
Alicante, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 549 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,390,000
A chic premium villa with stunning sea views in Alicante in the San Juan area, 100 meters fr…
3 room apartmentin Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 575,000
Apartment for sale in General Marvá 3, Alicante This beautiful apartment has 3 bedrooms and …
3 room apartmentin Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 411,500
Apartments for sale in Alicante, Costa Blanca This promotion is made up of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bed…
3 room apartmentin Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 81 m²
€ 339,500
Apartments for sale in Alicante, Costa Blanca This promotion is made up of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bed…
3 room apartmentin Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 103 m² 1 Floor
€ 329,500
For sale apartment in Alicante in the Benalua area, located on the 1 floor. The total area o…
4 room apartmentin Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 122 m² 1 Floor
€ 401,400
Villa 3 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 80 m²
€ 295,000
Bungalow for sale in Playa San Juan, AlicanteThis bungalow has on the ground floor a large l…
Villa 4 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 320 m²
€ 389,000
House for sale in El Campelo in the Pueblo Acantilado-Lanuza area. The total area of 320.00 …
3 room apartmentin Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
1 bath 114 m² 6 Floor
€ 237,990
Villa 3 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Alicante, Spain
4 bath 429 m² 1 Floor
€ 1,590,000
Exclusive mansions a few meters from the first line of the beach of San Juan de Alicante Lu…
4 room apartmentin Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 140 m² 8 Floor
€ 359,000
For sale apartment in Alicante in the Playa San Juan area, located on the 8th floor. The tot…
Villa 5 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 180 m²
€ 600,000
Semi-detached villas for sale in Alicante, Costa Blanca Homes with 4, and 5 bedrooms, locate…
Villa 4 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 119 m²
€ 500,000
Semi-detached villas for sale in Alicante, Costa Blanca Homes with 4, and 5 bedrooms, locate…
3 room apartmentin Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 385,000
Spectacular apartment in the center of Alicante Large living room with kitchenette, high cei…
5 room housein Alicante, Spain
5 room house
Alicante, Spain
5 Number of rooms
€ 525,000
For sale a beautiful house with a wonderful view of the sea in Spain, Costa Blanca The hou…

Properties features in Alicante, Spain

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir