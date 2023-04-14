Seaview Houses for Sale in Alicante, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room housein Alicante, Spain
3 room house
Alicante, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 558 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,590,000
An elegant premium villa with stunning sea views in Alicante, in the San Juan area, 100 mete…
3 room housein Alicante, Spain
3 room house
Alicante, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 549 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,390,000
A chic premium villa with stunning sea views in Alicante in the San Juan area, 100 meters fr…
Villa 3 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 80 m²
€ 295,000
Bungalow for sale in Playa San Juan, AlicanteThis bungalow has on the ground floor a large l…
Villa 4 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 320 m²
€ 389,000
House for sale in El Campelo in the Pueblo Acantilado-Lanuza area. The total area of 320.00 …
Villa 3 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Alicante, Spain
4 bath 429 m² 1 Floor
€ 1,590,000
Exclusive mansions a few meters from the first line of the beach of San Juan de Alicante Lu…
Villa 5 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 180 m²
€ 600,000
Semi-detached villas for sale in Alicante, Costa Blanca Homes with 4, and 5 bedrooms, locate…
Villa 4 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 119 m²
€ 500,000
Semi-detached villas for sale in Alicante, Costa Blanca Homes with 4, and 5 bedrooms, locate…
5 room housein Alicante, Spain
5 room house
Alicante, Spain
5 Number of rooms
€ 525,000
For sale a beautiful house with a wonderful view of the sea in Spain, Costa Blanca The hou…

