Houses for sale in Alhama de Murcia, Spain

9 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bath 128 m²
€ 385,000
Villa 2 room villain Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bath 76 m²
€ 230,000
Villa 3 room villain Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bath 89 m²
€ 270,000
3 room housein Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 room house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 500 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,750,000
A unique home where the modern is in symbiosis with the medieval. Here you experience a wond…
4 room housein Alhama de Murcia, Spain
4 room house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 149 m² Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
New villa in Alhama de Murcia.The villa is located in a closed residential complex consistin…
3 room housein Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 room house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
On sale is a new villa in Alhama de Murcia. The villa is located in a residential complex of…
3 room housein Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 room house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² Number of floors 1
€ 237,500
Villa 3 room villain Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bath 149 m²
€ 315,000
3 bedrooms detached villa in Condado de Alhama Golf Resort. Brand new 3 bedrooms villas on f…
Villa 3 room villain Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 205,000
3 beds brand new & off plan detached villa in Condado de Alhama Golf Resort . Brand new 3 be…
