Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

l Alfas del Pi
399
Calp
332
Altea
268
Xabia Javea
227
Rojales
213
Teulada
189
Benissa
166
Denia
141
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
405 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
2 bath 210 m²
€ 475,000
Beautiful villa in Urbanization Paradiso, Altea la Vella, Costa Blanca The house is located …
Villa 3 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 167 m²
€ 535,000
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Elche, Costa Blanca A private residential complex made up of 12…
Villa 3 room villain Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Teulada, Spain
4 bath 248 m²
€ 950,000
Villa for sale in Moraira, Costa Blanca On the main floor, you will find a spacious living r…
Villa 3 room villain Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
4 bath 192 m²
€ 950,000
Villa for sale in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca The property is distributed over two flo…
Villa 3 room villain Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,325,000
Villa for sale in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca It has 3 bedrooms plus a study, which co…
Villa 4 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 244 m²
€ 695,000
Detached villa in El Albir, Costa Blanca Fantastic promotion of an Independent Villa with pr…
Villa 3 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath 223 m²
€ 605,000
Independent villas in El Albir, Costa Blanca These homes are distributed over 2 floors and a…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 685,000
Villas for sale in Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 3 independent houses with 2 parking spaces with…
Villa 3 room villain Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
3 bath 104 m²
€ 399,900
Villas for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca Impressive homes with avant-garde des…
Villa 3 room villain Mil Palmeras, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 bath 128 m²
€ 419,900
Semi-detached villas in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Located just 150 meters from the …
Villa 3 room villain Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bath 314 m²
€ 1,200,000
2 luxury villas in the Zenia Beach, Costa Blanca The residential is 650m from La Zenia beach…
Villa 5 room villain Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 bath 200 m²
€ 900,000
Duplex 150 m from the beach in Dehesa de Campoamor, Orihuela Costa, Costa Blanca This magnif…
Villa 2 room villain els Poblets, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
els Poblets, Spain
2 bath 66 m²
€ 199,000
Semi-detached villas in Denia, Alicante, Costa Blanca A residential that has 14 semi-detache…
Villa 3 room villain els Poblets, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
els Poblets, Spain
2 bath 70 m²
€ 255,000
Semi-detached villas in Denia, Alicante, Costa Blanca A residential that has 14 semi-detache…
Villa 5 room villain Calp, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Calp, Spain
5 bath 350 m²
€ 3,500,000
Luxury villa with sea views in Moraira, Costa Blanca The house is located in an exclusive ar…
Villa 4 room villain Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
4 bath
€ 1,395,000
Luxury villa with views of the Peñón del Ifach in Calpe, Costa Blanca Located very close to …
Villa 3 room villain Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bath 300 m²
€ 1,150,000
2 luxury villas in the Zenia Beach, Costa Blanca The residential is 650m from La Zenia beach…
Villa 3 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
2 bath 184 m²
€ 549,000
DescriptionA rare opportunity to buy a villa from the bank, completely ready for living, fur…
Villa 2 room villain Los Balcones, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath 224 m²
€ 354,000
Semi-detached villas in Balcones de Torrevieja, Costa Blanca An exclusive residential area f…
Villa 3 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 138 m²
€ 555,000
Villa for sale in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca Corner plot, has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a …
Villa 3 room villain Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 125 m²
€ 512,000
Villa for sale in Polop de la Marina, Alicante, Costa BlancaPLOT: 400m2 HOUSE: 100m2 built (…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
5 bath 970 m²
€ 2,900,000
DescriptionModern, luxury Villa with a unique panoramic sea view in the most exclusive resid…
Villa 3 room villain el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
3 bath 134 m²
€ 575,000
Villa 6 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Altea, Spain
6 bath 739 m²
€ 4,500,000
DescriptionLuxury Villa with stunning sea views, located on one of the best streets in the b…
Villa 9 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Altea, Spain
11 bath 1 767 m²
€ 5,900,000
DescriptionUnrivaled in luxury, Complex of two Villas, in the prestigious residential area A…
Villa 5 room villain Calp, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Calp, Spain
6 bath 1 095 m²
€ 2,999,000
DescriptionBest Villa in Calpe with a plot of 0.8 hectares – 2.999.000 euros.Land area: 8.05…
Villa 3 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 163 m²
€ 889,000
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
Villa 3 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 163 m²
€ 839,000
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
Villa 3 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 163 m²
€ 669,000
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
Villa 3 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 209 m²
€ 679,000
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…

Properties features in Alacant Alicante, Spain

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir