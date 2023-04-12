Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Villas

Lake Villas for sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

Altea
268
Xabia Javea
227
Rojales
213
Teulada
189
Benissa
166
Denia
141
San Miguel de Salinas
130
Almoradi
97
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Montesinos, Spain
3 bath 141 m²
€ 429,000
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 122 m2.Plot size: 305 m2.Solarium: 50 m2.Energy efficiency clas…
Villa 3 room villain Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 125 m²
€ 336,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 125 m2.Plot size: 240 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
Villa 4 room villain Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 143 m²
€ 369,000
4 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 143 m2.Plot size: 240 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
Villa 3 room villain Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 125 m²
€ 339,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 125 m2.Plot size: 240 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
Villa 3 room villain San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bath 144 m²
€ 524,000
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 144 m2.Plot size: 389 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
Villa 3 room villain San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bath 144 m²
€ 524,000
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 144 m2.Plot size: 300 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…

Properties features in Alacant Alicante, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir