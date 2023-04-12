UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
Townhouses
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain
Pilar de la Horadada
53
Almoradi
42
l Alfas del Pi
32
el Baix Vinalopo
22
Santa Pola
21
l Alacanti
20
Guardamar del Segura
17
Rojales
17
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
16
Calp
12
Denia
11
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
11
Benidorm
9
Xabia Javea
9
San Miguel de Salinas
7
Alicante
6
el Campello
6
Altea
5
Sant Joan d Alacant
3
Elx Elche
1
Show more
Show less
Townhouse
Clear all
83 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
139 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 435,000
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
188 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 675,000
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
71 m²
€ 157,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
83 m²
€ 205,000
Introducing a two-level townhouse of 83 square meters with a spacious terrace.On the upper l…
3 room townhouse
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
197 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 785,000
Introducing the spacious townhouse with stunning views of the sea and the city of Benidorm.T…
3 room townhouse
els Poblets, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 255,000
On sale is a new taikhouse in the city of Denia in the elite area of Vergel.It is located in…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
78 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 112,000
A spacious townhouse in the city of Torrevieja is offered to your attention.House with an ar…
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
96 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 329,000
Introducing the bright almost new townhouse in a beautiful residential complex in the sleepi…
3 room townhouse
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
147 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 481,000
On sale townhouse in a closed complex with beautiful green areas, a communal pool and parkin…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 90,000
Introducing the bright two-story townhouse in a beautiful residential complex in the city of…
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
91 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 189,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 175,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
126 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 190,000
Introducing the new adjoining house in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Bucot. It is a…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 197,000
We present a new neighboring house in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Bucot. It is a …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
98 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 208,000
We present a new neighboring house in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Bucot. It is a …
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
93 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 254,900
Introducing the new townhouse in a gated residential complex in Pilar de la Oradada.The city…
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
95 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 269,900
We present a new tenement house in a closed residential complex in Pilar de la Oradada.City …
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
95 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 289,900
We present a new tenement house in a closed residential complex in Pilar de la Oradada.City …
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
93 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 242,900
Introducing the new townhouse in a gated residential complex in Pilar de la Oradada. The cit…
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 190,890
You are offered a spacious bright taikhouse with sea views in the La Mata area of Torrevieja…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 199,900
You are offered a spacious bright taikhouse with sea views in the La Mata area of Torrevieja…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
159 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 675,000
Introducing the townhouse with sea views in the city of Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Rog area. …
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
114 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 244,900
On sale is a new townhouse in the city of Pilar de la Oradada. The bungalow is located in th…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
149 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 195,000
Introducing the new modern townhouse in the city of Gran Alakant. Townhouse has three levels…
3 room townhouse
Los Balcones, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
89 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 275,000
We present the new house in a closed residential complex in the city of Torrevieja. This res…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
84 m²
€ 250,000
DescriptionTownhouse for sale in a residential complex in Finestrat (province of Alicante), …
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 299,900
Introducing the townhouse on the first line of the sea with stunning sea views in the city o…
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
88 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 399,900
New town house in a large interior complex in Torre de la Horadada. In the area of the compl…
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
127 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 359,900
The new penthouse in the city of Torre de la Horadada. The penthouse is located in a large c…
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
87 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 344,900
New town house in a large interior complex in Torre de la Horadada. In the area of the compl…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Alacant Alicante, Spain
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map