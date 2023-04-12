Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Townhouses

Lake Townhouses for sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

Torrevieja
95
Pilar de la Horadada
53
Almoradi
42
Orihuela
38
la Marina Alta
36
l Alfas del Pi
32
el Baix Vinalopo
22
Santa Pola
21
Townhouse To archive
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

5 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
6 Number of rooms 4 bath
€ 421,586
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath 165 m²
€ 231,671
Semi-detached duplex house for sale on the corner of 165 m2 of housing and with a plot of 70…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Chiva, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Chiva, Spain
11 bath 1 610 m²
€ 1,694,424
Luxury villa in one of the best areas of Valencia. next to the golf course. Pool, sauna, cin…
3 room apartmentin Xabia Javea, Spain
3 room apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
2 bath 112 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 253,000
Introducing modern apartments in the coastal area of Hawea - El Arenal! The new residential …
4 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
4 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 169,950
We are pleased to offer an absolutely fantastic apartment right by Los Locos beach! Wonderfu…
Villa 5 room villain Javea, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Javea, Spain
5 bath 600 m²
€ 1,767,965
We offer the project of modern country house with amazing architecture for construction Cost…
4 room housein Calp, Spain
4 room house
Calp, Spain
450 m²
€ 1,692,743
Villa 4 room villain Malaga, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Malaga, Spain
5 bath
€ 1,144,881
The price of the villa is €1,250,000 recently reduced from €1,350,000 Villa is of contempor…
3 room apartmentin Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 262,000
New apartments and townhouses in a quiet area with good transport links and close to Benidor…
2 room apartmentin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 81 m²
€ 187,377
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA~ ~ New Build Residentia…
Villa 5 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 142 m²
€ 330,000
Villa 5 room villain Denia, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Denia, Spain
2 bath 203 m² Number of floors 2
€ 575,000
We offer the magnificent country house with the charming view of Montgo and the sea. The co…

