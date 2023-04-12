Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

Pilar de la Horadada
424
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
406
Rojales
378
Altea
362
Alicante
337
San Miguel de Salinas
302
Guardamar del Segura
277
el Baix Vinalopo
269
289 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 77 m²
€ 269,000
Apartments with sea views in Gran Alacant, Alicante, Arenales del Sol Iconic is a new reside…
3 room apartmentin Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
269 m²
€ 583,000
A residential 21-storey complex with apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms and beautiful views…
4 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
99 m²
€ 1,100,000
The new building is located on a plot of 30,000 m2, on the Costa Blanca, in Playa del Albir …
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
80 m²
€ 305,900
The building is just a 15-minute walk from Poniente Beach, ten minutes from shopping centers…
2 room housein el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 room house
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
289 m²
€ 458,000
The residential complex is located in Benitachel, between Javea and Moraira. In the immediat…
3 room apartmentin Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
133 m²
€ 579,000
Magnificent apartment on the first coastline. Exclusive apartment on the first line of La Fo…
3 room apartmentin Alacant Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alacant Alicante, Spain
100 m²
€ 425,000
3 room housein Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room house
Mil Palmeras, Spain
81 m²
€ 390,000
2 room apartmentin Alacant Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment
Alacant Alicante, Spain
100 m²
€ 365,000
4 room apartmentin Alacant Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment
Alacant Alicante, Spain
136 m²
€ 519,000
3 room apartmentin Alacant Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alacant Alicante, Spain
113 m²
€ 495,000
4 room apartmentin Alacant Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment
Alacant Alicante, Spain
115 m²
€ 450,000
4 room apartmentin Alacant Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment
Alacant Alicante, Spain
113 m²
€ 366,500
3 room apartmentin Alacant Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alacant Alicante, Spain
88 m²
€ 305,500
3 room apartmentin Alacant Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alacant Alicante, Spain
120 m²
€ 386,000
3 room apartmentin Alacant Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alacant Alicante, Spain
120 m²
€ 380,000
4 room apartmentin Alacant Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment
Alacant Alicante, Spain
164 m²
€ 424,000
3 room apartmentin Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
316 m²
€ 689,000
3 room apartmentin Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
120 m²
€ 343,000
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
139 m²
€ 550,000
4 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
240 m²
€ 783,000
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
304 m²
€ 589,000
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
80 m²
€ 421,855
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
104 m²
€ 433,150
5 room housein Finestrat, Spain
5 room house
Finestrat, Spain
371 m²
€ 1,245,000
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
200 m²
€ 750,000
4 room housein Finestrat, Spain
4 room house
Finestrat, Spain
215 m²
€ 765,000
3 room apartmentin el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 room apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
195 m²
€ 398,000
4 room housein Alacant Alicante, Spain
4 room house
Alacant Alicante, Spain
450 m²
€ 1,800,000
4 room housein Finestrat, Spain
4 room house
Finestrat, Spain
343 m²
€ 499,000

Properties features in Alacant Alicante, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
