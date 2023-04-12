UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
Studios
Studios for Sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
11
Torrevieja
7
Guardamar del Segura
3
l Alacanti
2
Alicante
1
Denia
1
el Campello
1
la Marina Alta
1
la Marina Baixa
1
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
1
Orihuela
1
Show more
Show less
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 3 room villa
Almoradi, Spain
2 bath
96 m²
€ 243,631
3 beds luxury detached villa in the golf in Algorfa . 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms luxury villas…
Villa 9 room villa
Denia, Spain
10 bath
1 367 m²
€ 3,500,000
Sea view!& middot; Prestigious urbanization with round-the-clock private security. Impressiv…
Villa 6 room villa
la Nucia, Spain
3 bath
280 m²
€ 425,000
Rustic house located in a quiet area, surrounded by nature, good access to the road, which g…
2 room apartment
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
2 bath
94 m²
€ 260,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 94 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered garage, parkin…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
120 m²
1 Floor
€ 480,000
NEW VILLAS IN THE FLOOR !!! This villa was designed as VILLA with large areas from 420 to 4…
3 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 bath
165 m²
€ 614,000
Apartments in the prestigious area of Atalaya (Guadalmina, Costa del Sol) 2 and 3 bedroom a…
3 room townhouse
Adeje, Spain
2 bath
200 m²
€ 299,194
For sale beautiful Townhouse in the southwestern part of Tenerife. It is located in Callao S…
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
4 bath
135 m²
€ 366,362
Luxury villas in golf course in San Javier. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, 1 t…
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath
€ 95,000
Excellent apartment on the equivalent of a ground floor and with a 24m2 terrace, located in …
3 room apartment
Valencian Community, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
61 m²
€ 153,224
Apartment with a tourist license in the El Kabanyal area in Valencia. The apartment is in e…
Villa 3 room villa
Almoradi, Spain
2 bath
106 m²
€ 291,000
Independent villas in Daya Nueva, Costa Blanca Newly built homes on one floor in the new par…
Villa 4 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath
191 m²
€ 548,500
Magnificent country house of new construction! the Real estate consists of the living roo…
