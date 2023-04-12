Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
11
Torrevieja
7
Guardamar del Segura
3
l Alacanti
2
Alicante
1
Denia
1
el Campello
1
la Marina Alta
1
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 3 room villain Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Almoradi, Spain
2 bath 96 m²
€ 243,631
3 beds luxury detached villa in the golf in Algorfa . 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms luxury villas…
Villa 9 room villain Denia, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Denia, Spain
10 bath 1 367 m²
€ 3,500,000
Sea view!& middot; Prestigious urbanization with round-the-clock private security. Impressiv…
Villa 6 room villain la Nucia, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
la Nucia, Spain
3 bath 280 m²
€ 425,000
Rustic house located in a quiet area, surrounded by nature, good access to the road, which g…
2 room apartmentin el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
2 bath 94 m²
€ 260,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 94 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered garage, parkin…
Villa 3 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 120 m² 1 Floor
€ 480,000
NEW VILLAS IN THE FLOOR !!! This villa was designed as VILLA with large areas from 420 to 4…
3 room apartmentin Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 165 m²
€ 614,000
Apartments in the prestigious area of Atalaya (Guadalmina, Costa del Sol) 2 and 3 bedroom a…
3 room townhousein Adeje, Spain
3 room townhouse
Adeje, Spain
2 bath 200 m²
€ 299,194
For sale beautiful Townhouse in the southwestern part of Tenerife. It is located in Callao S…
Villa 3 room villain San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
4 bath 135 m²
€ 366,362
Luxury villas in golf course in San Javier. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, 1 t…
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath
€ 95,000
Excellent apartment on the equivalent of a ground floor and with a 24m2 terrace, located in …
3 room apartmentin Valencian Community, Spain
3 room apartment
Valencian Community, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 153,224
Apartment with a tourist license in the El Kabanyal area in Valencia. The apartment is in e…
Villa 3 room villain Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Almoradi, Spain
2 bath 106 m²
€ 291,000
Independent villas in Daya Nueva, Costa Blanca Newly built homes on one floor in the new par…
Villa 4 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath 191 m²
€ 548,500
Magnificent country house of new construction! the Real estate consists of the living roo…

