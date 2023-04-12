Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Studios

Mountain View Studios for Sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
11
Torrevieja
7
Guardamar del Segura
3
l Alacanti
2
Alicante
1
Denia
1
el Campello
1
la Marina Alta
1
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Los Balcones, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
1 bath 52 m²
€ 105,529
Top floor corner bungalow for sale with private solarium overlooking the community pool and …
Villa 4 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
5 bath 425 m²
€ 1,084,170
LUXURY NEW BUILD VILLAS IN FINESTRAT WITH SEA VIEWS~ ~ Luxury villas located in New Build re…
Villa 3 room villain Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 bath 269 m² Number of floors 1
€ 585,000
Villa in the prestigious district of San Juan de Alicant.The interior of the property has a …
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 173 m²
€ 299,900
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Habaneras area. The total area of 173.00 m2, the pen…
Villa 3 room villain Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 125 m²
€ 336,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 125 m2.Plot size: 240 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
Villa 5 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath 390 m² Number of floors 3
€ 899,000
Beautiful solar country house and oriented to the South and in the picturesque district of …
1 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 209,950
We offer you a magnificent apartment in the center of Torrevieja. Located 250 meters from th…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
€ 1,250,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsOrientation - south.The Bungalow is situated by sea.New Build.There i…
Villa 6 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Altea, Spain
6 bath 739 m²
€ 4,500,000
DescriptionLuxury Villa with stunning sea views, located on one of the best streets in the b…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath 93 m² 5 Floor
€ 145,629
Welcome to the new accommodation that is on the main street of the city centre of Altea wit…
Villa 2 room villain Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath 65 m²
€ 102,000
House for sale in Guardamar in the Pinomar area. The total area of 65.00 m2 consists of 3 ro…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m²
€ 220,000
A beautiful bungalow on the ground floor in one of the best urbanizations of Oriuela Costa, …

