Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
11
Torrevieja
7
Guardamar del Segura
3
l Alacanti
2
Alicante
1
Denia
1
el Campello
1
la Marina Alta
1
Show more
Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartmentin Alacant Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alacant Alicante, Spain
1 bath 80 m² 2 Floor
€ 45,381
Apartments from three bedrooms and two of them double and with an internal balcony and the …
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 370,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 109 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
3 room apartmentin Mijas, Spain
3 room apartment
Mijas, Spain
2 bath 131 m²
€ 999,000
Luxury apartments in La Cala de Mijas, Malaga, Costa del Sol An exclusive series of apartmen…
Villa 3 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 645 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,100,000
Exclusive country house especially for you! strikes the Real estate with the beauty and des…
4 room housein Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
203 m² Number of floors 3
€ 499,000
The large house with a tower suitable for year-round living is located in the quiet and envi…
Villa 3 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath 247 m² Number of floors 2
€ 790,000
Villa 3 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 80 m²
€ 159,900
House for sale in Torrevieja in the Acequion area. The total area of 80.00 m2, built in 1984…
Villa 4 room villain el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
5 bath 665 m²
€ 3,159,000
Villa Sena, luxury modern villa for sale in Cumbre del Sol, Benitachell (North Costa Blanca,…
1 room apartmentin Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
1 room apartment
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 214,422
4 room housein Costa Blanca, Spain
4 room house
Costa Blanca, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 147 m²
€ 416,737
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 129 m² 24/36 Floor
€ 431,550
The brilliant and modern housing estate of the increased comfort and safety and with expres…
3 room apartmentin Gandia, Spain
3 room apartment
Gandia, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 395,000
We present you an apartment in a new closed complex from a developer in the city of Xeresa, …

Properties features in Alacant Alicante, Spain

with swimming pool
with by the sea
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir