Studios for Sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Alacant Alicante, Spain
1 bath
80 m²
2 Floor
€ 45,381
Apartments from three bedrooms and two of them double and with an internal balcony and the …
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
110 m²
€ 370,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 109 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
3 room apartment
Mijas, Spain
2 bath
131 m²
€ 999,000
Luxury apartments in La Cala de Mijas, Malaga, Costa del Sol An exclusive series of apartmen…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
645 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,100,000
Exclusive country house especially for you! strikes the Real estate with the beauty and des…
4 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
203 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 499,000
The large house with a tower suitable for year-round living is located in the quiet and envi…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
247 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 790,000
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
80 m²
€ 159,900
House for sale in Torrevieja in the Acequion area. The total area of 80.00 m2, built in 1984…
Villa 4 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
5 bath
665 m²
€ 3,159,000
Villa Sena, luxury modern villa for sale in Cumbre del Sol, Benitachell (North Costa Blanca,…
1 room apartment
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
€ 214,422
4 room house
Costa Blanca, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
147 m²
€ 416,737
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
129 m²
24/36 Floor
€ 431,550
The brilliant and modern housing estate of the increased comfort and safety and with expres…
3 room apartment
Gandia, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
89 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 395,000
We present you an apartment in a new closed complex from a developer in the city of Xeresa, …
Properties features in Alacant Alicante, Spain
with swimming pool
with by the sea
cheap
luxury
