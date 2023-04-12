UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
Rooms
Mountain View Number of rooms for Sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain
Benidorm
1
la Marina Baixa
1
Room
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa Daurada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
150 m²
€ 262,928
Townhouse in Los Munts district of Torredembara on Costa Dorada coast Distance to the beach…
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath
310 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 436,000
We offer a villa located in a residential area of recent construction next to the golf cours…
2 room apartment
Cabo Roig, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 329,800
Modern apartment on the ground floor in a new indoor complex from the developer in Oriuela. …
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
30 m²
€ 72,356
1 bed apartment near the sea and Los Locos beach
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath
68 m²
€ 185,863
3 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
107 m²
€ 522,261
2 room apartment
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
99 m²
€ 267,461
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath
97 m²
€ 215,944
FLAT IN A LUXURY RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX BY THE SEA~ ~ Imagine a place where the sea and nature …
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
8 Floor
€ 158,000
If you are interested in this object, write an Application and we will send the necessary data
4 room house
Spain, Spain
568 m²
€ 3,236,127
2 room apartment
Costa Brava, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
€ 142,472
Apartment in a residential complex on the Costa Brava in the Fenals area of the city of Llo…
Villa 4 room villa
Murcia, Spain
4 bath
202 m²
€ 705,614
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN ALTOANA GOLF RESORT, MURCIA~ ~ New Build residential of beautiful villas…
Properties features in Alacant Alicante, Spain
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map