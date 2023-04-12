Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

43 properties total found
Penthouse 3 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 180,000
Gurdamar Del Segkra. Philippine street, penthouse. The apartment is in good condition with…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 171,000
Penthouse in the Torrevieja Acequion area. 90 sq. m., terrace 10 sq. m. From the beach 10 …
Penthouse 4 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 171,000
Penthouse in the Torrevieja Acequion area. 90 sq. m., terrace 10 sq. m. From the beach 10 …
Penthouse 4 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 171,000
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 73 m²
€ 410,000
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath 220 m²
€ 750,000
DescriptionLuxurious penthouse in a closed residential complex in Altea Hills, Altea city (A…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
4 bath 212 m²
€ 1,200,000
DescriptionLuxury Penthouse by the sea with panoramic views in Altea (Mascarat area)!Penthou…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Mil Palmeras, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 226 m²
€ 466,150
Playa Flamenca is an area by the sea , where you can enjoy water sports, entertainment and b…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 110 m² 5 Floor
€ 230,000
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Mar azul area, located on the 5 floor. The total are…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 110 m² 4 Floor
€ 154,736
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Centro area, located on the 4th floor. The total are…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 149,900
2 beds penthouse on two storeys with solarium in Playa del Cura . Penthouse on two storesy w…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Cabo Roig, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cabo Roig, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 227,000
2 bedrooms brand new luxury penthouse in Villamartin. 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms luxury pentho…
Penthousein Altea, Spain
Penthouse
Altea, Spain
254 m²
€ 595,000
DescriptionFor sale Penthouse Lux with stunning sea views, located in the best exclusive res…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bath 140 m²
€ 765,000
Penthouse for sale in Dehesa de campoamor in Las colinas golf. The total area of 140.00 m2, …
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 138 m² 24 Floor
€ 1,122,000
A DONE NEW HOUSE WITH A VISION ON THE SEA IN PLAYA DE PONIENTE DE BENIDORM !!! Houses with …
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Mil Palmeras, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 72 m²
€ 279,900
2 or 3 beds penthouses near Playa Higuericas in La Torre de la Horadada . New urbanization o…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 220 m²
€ 336,000
Cozy penthouse with views in Guardamar del Segura. It consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath 125 m²
€ 830,000
Brand new luxury apartments in front of the sea in La Mata. Consist of 3 bedrooms and 3 bat…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 96 m²
€ 670,000
Luxurious penthouse in first sea line in Punta Prima. It consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathr…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bath 95 m²
€ 269,000
The residential is divided into 3 floors and 32 apartments. The penthouses consist of 3 bed…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 131 m²
€ 630,000
Is a lovely residential located in Guardamar del Segura. It’s only 2 minutes walking distan…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 66 m²
€ 89,900
2 beds penthouse with private solarium in Punta Prima. Sunny penthouse with large front porc…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 81 m²
€ 93,000
3 beds penthouse in town center near the promenade and the beach and the sea. 3 bedrooms pen…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 70 m²
€ 119,000
South facing penthouse with sea views in Punta Prima. It consists of 2 bedrooms and 2 bathr…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 62 m²
€ 74,000
2 beds penthouse with great views in Nueva Torrevieja . 2 bedroom penthouse with great views…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 269,000
Brand new penthouse by the promenade in Torrevieja. 3 bedrooms brand new penthouse with 2 ba…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
5 bath 214 m²
€ 2,650,000
Luxury seafront penthouse in Benidorm
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Los Balcones, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 148,900
2 beds penthouse with sea views in Punta Prima . Penthouse on two storeys with 2 bedrooms & …
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 80 m²
€ 83,000
2 beds penthouse near Playa del Cura in central Torrevieja. Penthouse on two storeys with 2 …
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 108 m²
€ 619,000
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.Garden: 65 m2, 2 terraces: 82 m2.Orientation - south.New…

