  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Penthouses

Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
278
Torrevieja
166
la Marina Baixa
126
Orihuela
60
la Marina Alta
47
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
45
Calp
37
Benidorm
35
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 180 m²
€ 379,000
Spacious duplex penthouse with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for sale in Guardamar. This house…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Rojales, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
1 bath 146 m²
€ 187,000
NEW BUILD TOP FLOOR APARTMENT IN CIUDAD QUESADA New Build top floor apartment in Ciudad Que…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 bath 200 m²
€ 450,000
Exclusive offer - a luxury penthouse located in a prestigious residential area in the southe…

