Lake Penthouses for sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

Torrevieja
166
Orihuela
60
la Marina Alta
47
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
45
Calp
37
Benidorm
35
Guardamar del Segura
24
l Alacanti
21
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 3 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 200 m² Number of floors 2
€ 655,000
A collection of 22 gourmet villas is a new standard of luxury real estate in the prestigious…
Villa 3 room villain Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Rojales, Spain
3 bath 101 m² Number of floors 2
€ 425,000
The property is located in one of the most picturesque and amazing places in Spain. Thanks t…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath 152 m² 6 Floor
€ 450,000
Completely repaired penthouse with the fantastic sea view and port in "Altea Campomanes". …
2 room apartmentin Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 bath
€ 575,000
Spacious apartment with large terraces, one that overlooks the living room and another that …
Villa 3 room villain Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 106 m²
€ 330,000
We bring to your attention this magnificent country house in Benidorm. the Real estate cons…
7 room housein Marbella, Spain
7 room house
Marbella, Spain
8 Number of rooms 7 bath 1 820 m²
€ 6,725,299
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 131 m²
€ 185,900
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 131 m2.Terrace: 57 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parkin…
7 room housein Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
7 room house
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 1 262 m²
€ 4,991,948
A classic Mediterranean villa located in a respectable seaside residential community in Gua…
3 room townhousein Finestrat, Spain
3 room townhouse
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 119 m²
€ 228,885
3 bedrooms brand new townhouses with private sun terrace y amazing views, surrounded by the…
Villa 3 room villain Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Rojales, Spain
3 bath 151 m²
€ 515,654
Different models to choose from. Located on the most prestigious golf course in the area. C…
Villa 3 room villain Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Teulada, Spain
3 bath 220 m²
€ 1,200,000
3 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 106 m² 1 Floor
€ 116,500

