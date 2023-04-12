Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
55 properties total found
Chalet 6 bedroomsin el Campello, Spain
Chalet 6 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
18 Number of rooms 5 bath 510 m² Number of floors 3
Price on request
Casamayor presents this magnificent modern-style villa with elegant typical Mediterranean ar…
3 room townhousein Busot, Spain
3 room townhouse
Busot, Spain
2 bath 130 m²
€ 230,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN BUSOT. New construction residential of semi-detached and se…
Chalet 3 bedroomsin el Campello, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 240 m²
€ 549,000
Magnificent chalet for sale in Aigües, with a 2,000 m2 and 240 m2 paddle built. Three d…
Chalet 4 bedroomsin la Nucia, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
3 bath 463 m²
€ 650,000
Spectacular villa for sale in La Nucía, a few minutes from Alfaz del Pí, total…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 186,000
Residential new construction of townhouses and semi-detached houses in Busot. Beautiful 2-b…
5 room housein Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
5 room house
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
3 bath 191 m²
€ 325,000
Fantastic villa for sale in the Los Girasoles area, spacious living room with fireplace, fiv…
4 room housein Xixona Jijona, Spain
4 room house
Xixona Jijona, Spain
2 bath 250 m²
€ 345,000
Villa for sale in Jijona, Torremanzanas road. Dining room, open kitchen, pantry, four bedroo…
4 room housein Alicante, Spain
4 room house
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 155 m²
€ 535,000
Magnificent villa for sale in Rebolledo, living room with fireplace, kitchen equipped with o…
Condo 3 bedroomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 112 m² 2 Floor
€ 249,000
In a privileged location and surrounded by carefully maintained gardens, we present you this…
Chalet 5 bedroomsin Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
5 bath 1 355 m² Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
For sale magnificent villa in Morale, plot 1. 355 m2, built-up area of 410 m2, two-story hou…
3 room apartmentin Almoradi, Spain
3 room apartment
Almoradi, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 121,957
We are proud to can offer you that great oportunity, a 3 bedroom flat built at a high qualit…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Formentera del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 169,000
In the centre of the beautiful town of Benijófar is currently created&nbsp;a modern styl…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Almoradi, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
2 bath 97 m²
€ 245,000
NEW BUILD MODERN RESIDENTIAL IN DAYA NUEVA New Build residential of townhouses in Daya Nuev…
2 room apartmentin Formentera del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment
Formentera del Segura, Spain
2 bath 73 m²
€ 269,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN BENIJOFAR New Build residential in the quiet area of Benijofar . R…
3 room apartmentin Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 124 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 382,000
Location: Oriuela Costa / Playa Flamenca  Cost: from 340.000 € Date of delivery of th…
3 room apartmentin Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 138 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 400,000
Location: Oriuela Costa / Playa Flamenca  Cost: from 340.000 € Date of deliv…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 160 m²
€ 329,900
New complex in Finestrat, made up of only 20 luxury properties, all with private pools, and …
1 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 57 m²
€ 119,000
Cozy apartment with a lot of sun in Viñamar 5 in La Mata - Torrevieja , very close to the se…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath 121 m²
€ 285,000
DescriptionBeautiful Bungalow in the best residential complex Altea HillsSemi-detached beaut…
3 room apartmentin Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
1 bath 120 m²
€ 92,500
It is a geat oportunity to get a large flat at a really good price with 3 bedrooms in the he…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 68 m²
€ 120,000
Apartment for sale with views of the Salinas in La Mata , Torrevieja , near the beach and on…
3 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 107 m²
€ 299,000
Luxury 3-bedroom apartment for sale in the Marjal Beach complex in Guardamar close to the be…
3 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 170,000
We present a modern corner apartment in the Natura building in La Mata , just 200 meters fro…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 180 m²
€ 379,000
Spacious duplex penthouse with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for sale in Guardamar. This house…
3 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 104 m²
€ 289,000
Do you dream of sun, sea and luxury? &nbsp;Well this 3 bedroom corner&nbsp;apartment…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Jacarilla, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Jacarilla, Spain
2 bath 97 m²
€ 214,000
This resort is located in the Entrenaranjos Urbanization, in the municipality of Orihuela (A…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Jacarilla, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Jacarilla, Spain
2 bath 83 m²
€ 220,000
This resort is located in the Entrenaranjos Urbanization, in the municipality of Orihuela (A…
2 room apartmentin Rojales, Spain
2 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
1 bath 67 m²
€ 209,900
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN LO CRISPIN Luxurious New Build modern apartments are situated in Lo…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Rojales, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
1 bath 146 m²
€ 187,000
NEW BUILD TOP FLOOR APARTMENT IN CIUDAD QUESADA New Build top floor apartment in Ciudad Que…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 396,000
Residencial is located 800 meters from the beach, in Guardamar del Segura. Close to the pine…

